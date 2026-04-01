PBS News Special Report: Coverage of President Trump's Address

Watch Wednesday, April 1 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV + Stream with YouTube / Listen to NPR Coverage on KPBS Radio

The White House says President Trump will address the nation tonight about the U.S. and Israel’s war in Iran. Join us for live special coverage and analysis.

The president’s speech is anticipated to be around 20 minutes in length. The live coverage, anchored by Amna Nawaz of PBS News, will also be streamed on pbs.org/newshour.