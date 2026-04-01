PBS News Special Report: Coverage of President Trump's Address
PBS News will provide live coverage of President Trump’s address to the nation on Wednesday, April 1. The president’s speech is expected to begin at approximately 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET and is anticipated to be around 20 minutes in length.
Watch Wednesday, April 1 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV + Stream with YouTube / Listen to NPR Coverage on KPBS Radio
The White House says President Trump will address the nation tonight about the U.S. and Israel’s war in Iran. Join us for live special coverage and analysis.
The president’s speech is anticipated to be around 20 minutes in length. The live coverage, anchored by Amna Nawaz of PBS News, will also be streamed on pbs.org/newshour.