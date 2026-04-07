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Rowdy Girl

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 7, 2026 at 12:45 PM PDT
After a spiritual awakening, a former Texas cattle rancher leaves the cycle of animal agriculture and transforms her husband’s beef operation into a sanctuary. Showcasing the inspiring work of Renee King-Sonnen, who has lived on both sides of the fence, her transformation proves that there is a common ground between farmers and vegans: a shared mission of compassion and sustainability.

Stream now with KBPS+ / Watch Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

After a spiritual awakening, a former Texas cattle rancher leaves the cycle of animal agriculture and transforms her husband’s beef operation into a sanctuary. Showcasing the inspiring work of Renee King-Sonnen, who has lived on both sides of the fence, her transformation proves that there is a common ground between farmers and vegans: a shared mission of compassion and sustainability.

Credit: Directed by Jason Goldman. Executive Producer: Moby. Co-Executive Producers: Greg Beauchamp Carter Collins. Editor Pilar Rico. Camera: Bridget McQuillan, Dmitri Borysevicz, Caleb Kuntz. Sound Mix Calvin Pia. Colorist Greg Reese. Post Production Supervisor Matt Dunne. A Wild Growth Media production.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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