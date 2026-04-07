Rowdy Girl
Stream now with KBPS+ / Watch Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV
After a spiritual awakening, a former Texas cattle rancher leaves the cycle of animal agriculture and transforms her husband’s beef operation into a sanctuary. Showcasing the inspiring work of Renee King-Sonnen, who has lived on both sides of the fence, her transformation proves that there is a common ground between farmers and vegans: a shared mission of compassion and sustainability.
Credit: Directed by Jason Goldman. Executive Producer: Moby. Co-Executive Producers: Greg Beauchamp Carter Collins. Editor Pilar Rico. Camera: Bridget McQuillan, Dmitri Borysevicz, Caleb Kuntz. Sound Mix Calvin Pia. Colorist Greg Reese. Post Production Supervisor Matt Dunne. A Wild Growth Media production.