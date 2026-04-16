KERRY: TIDES OF TIME

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, April 20 and Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Narrated by Brendan Gleeson, this cinematic two-part series explores County Kerry on the southwest coast of Ireland. Explore the region’s natural history, dramatic geology, and enduring human story. With breathtaking imagery and poetic storytelling, it captures the wild beauty, cultural depth, and ancient spirit of this remarkable county. An immersive portrait of Kerry in all its splendor.

Your web browser is not supported Reaching out into the North Atlantic, is a ragged, dramatic and beguiling landscape. It is Ireland's mostly westerly corner, the Kingdom of Kerry. This spell binding two-part series tells the rich and multi-dimensional story of the Kerry landscape, the wildlife and people. Seamlessly blending stylized dramatic recreations of our human story, with epic and intimate scenes from the Natural world.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: airs Monday, April 20 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Explore the deep history, geology, and human story of Kerry—from the first vertebrate life on a rocky shore to the struggle of early humans shaping a life in woods and valleys. With cinematic recreations and expert voices, it offers a poetic, immersive journey into the ancient soul of this land.

Mike Brown / Silver Branch Films / APT Bird in flight. This spell binding two-part series tells the rich and multi-dimensional story of the Kerry landscape, the wildlife and people.

Episode 2: airs Tuesday, April 21 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Follow a single, magical year in Kerry, revealing the lives of badgers, red deer, hen harriers and puffins. From Skellig cliffs to forest dens, rare footage brings their hidden world to light. Through stunning imagery and expert voices, it’s a moving portrait of nature’s rhythms—and the growing threats facing Kerry’s wild heart.

Silver Branch Films / APT Puffin. This spell binding two-part series tells the rich and multi-dimensional story of the Kerry landscape, the wildlife and people.

Credits: Narrated by Brendan Gleeson. Silver Branch Films. Soundtrack scored by Bradley Ayres. Distributed by American Public Television