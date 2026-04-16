KERRY: TIDES OF TIME
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, April 20 and Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV
Narrated by Brendan Gleeson, this cinematic two-part series explores County Kerry on the southwest coast of Ireland. Explore the region’s natural history, dramatic geology, and enduring human story. With breathtaking imagery and poetic storytelling, it captures the wild beauty, cultural depth, and ancient spirit of this remarkable county. An immersive portrait of Kerry in all its splendor.
EPISODE GUIDE:
Episode 1: airs Monday, April 20 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Explore the deep history, geology, and human story of Kerry—from the first vertebrate life on a rocky shore to the struggle of early humans shaping a life in woods and valleys. With cinematic recreations and expert voices, it offers a poetic, immersive journey into the ancient soul of this land.
Episode 2: airs Tuesday, April 21 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Follow a single, magical year in Kerry, revealing the lives of badgers, red deer, hen harriers and puffins. From Skellig cliffs to forest dens, rare footage brings their hidden world to light. Through stunning imagery and expert voices, it’s a moving portrait of nature’s rhythms—and the growing threats facing Kerry’s wild heart.
Credits: Narrated by Brendan Gleeson. Silver Branch Films. Soundtrack scored by Bradley Ayres. Distributed by American Public Television