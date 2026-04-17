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Stream CROSSING SOUTH: Season 15 Early with KPBS Passport

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 17, 2026 at 9:55 AM PDT
Stream CROSSING SOUTH: Season
Centurion5 Productions
CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz

Early streaming with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ begins Thursday, April 16. TV Premiere Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. beginning April 30. New episodes stream free a week early beginning April 30

This season brings us ten new episodes with unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, rich history, and unforgettable flavors. From a visit to the Tijuana airport air traffic control tower and flight school, to a world-class surf competition. We also hang out at the Tijuana jazz festival, discover conservation efforts to help the cute Snowy Plover bird, and meet some dynamic people and places shaping the region today.

EPISODE GUIDE:

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1501 "Tijuana Airport Tour"Join us as we explore the Tijuana International Airport with administrator Carlos Salgado, who gives us an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour.

CBX Border Crossing Bridge for TJ Airport
Centurion5 Productions
CBX Border Crossing Bridge for TJ Airport

1502 "Surf Contest & Baja Scholarship Foundation"We head to Rosarito for the excitement of the Mexican Open Surf Contest. Then, meet Sonia Stump of the Baja Scholarship Foundation and hear inspiring stories of how the foundation is helping youth across the region reach new heights.

The winner of the Rosarito surf contest Jhony Corzo on the beach near the Rosarito Beach Hotel.
Centurion5 Productions
The winner of the Rosarito surf contest Jhony Corzo on the beach near the Rosarito Beach Hotel.

1503 "Jazz Festival & Tacos Aarón"Get swept up in the soulful sounds of the San Diego/Tijuana Jazz Festival. Then, we follow our appetites to “Tacos Aarón,” a local favorite serving some of Tijuana’s “tacos varios.”

Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Ensemble on stage at the Tijuana portion of the 2025 Jazz Festival.
Centurion5 Productions
Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Ensemble on stage at the Tijuana portion of the 2025 Jazz Festival.

1504 "Santo Tomas & Villa Torél"Tour Santo Tomás, the oldest winery in Ensenada, and an integral part of the history of the city. Then we savor Michelin-recognized cuisine at their on-site restaurant, Villa Torél, where history, hospitality, and flavor come together beautifully.

1505 "Fénix Tacos & La Reyna Bakery"Visit Fénix Tacos in Ensenada, home of the city’s most traditional fish tacos. Next we try a sweet drink at La Michoacana. Then we stop by one of the best bakeries in town, La Reyna, where Jorge gets a hands-on lesson in creating delicious pastries and sweets.

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1506 "Smoothies & Rosarito History"Meet Robert Schmidt, a retired American police officer who now runs a healthy smoothie shop in Rosarito. Then, we visit historian Juvenal Arias, who shares fascinating stories about Rosarito’s past—and his own unique connection to the Rosarito Beach Hotel.

1507 "La Media Luna Rosarito"This lively spot in Rosarito has it all— we milk goats, light coffee on fire, do ziplines, prepare and eat BBQ goat, and more!

1508 "Tijuana Historical Society & Takoyaki Bros"Step into the past with the Tijuana Historical Society, where a local historian shares untold stories of the city’s rich history. Then we visit the Takoyaki Bros, a Japanese-Mexican family serving sizzling Takoyaki and Teppanyaki with a Baja twist.

1509 "Snowy Plovers & Kous Kous Moroccan Food"At Punta Banda, we join Pro Esteros volunteers working to protect the endangered Western Snowy Plover. Afterwards, we meet Chef Moumen Nouri, who brings the vibrant flavors of Morocco to Valle de Guadalupe with his restaurant Kous Kous.

1510 "Pilot School & Gelato"Meet Captain Aurelio Hernandez at the Centro Aeronáutico Flight School in Tijuana, where Jorge gets a hands-on introduction to aviation. Then we visit an amazing gelato place in Rosarito where we learn the difference between authentic Italian gelato and regular ice cream.

We visit an aviation school in Tijuana called Centro Aeronautico de Tijuana.
Centurion5 Productions
We visit an aviation school in Tijuana called Centro Aeronautico de Tijuana.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

About Producer: Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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