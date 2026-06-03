PATIENCE Season 2 (Coming Soon!)

Stream Season 1 and 2 now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Season 2 premieres Sundays, June 14 -Aug. 2, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Patience returns to help tackle crimes in York. When new detective Frankie Monroe bursts on the scene, there’s initially tension but soon they learn to work as a team. Meanwhile, Patience faces challenges in love and loss.

Patience returns to help tackle crimes in York. When new detective Frankie Monroe bursts on the scene, there’s initially tension but soon they learn to work as a team. Meanwhile, Patience faces challenges in love and loss.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Vampire" Premieres Sunday, June 14 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - A photographer is found dead with a stake through his heart. Patience seeks a logical answer to the vampire mystery. DI Frankie Monroe ruffles feathers, but soon sees Patience’s value. Meanwhile, Patience continues her romance with Elliot.

Credit© Eagle Eye Drama Limited / Toon Aerts / PBS Ella Maisy Purvis (Patience Evans), Ali Ariaie (Will Akbari), Liza Sadovy (Dr. Loretta Parsons), Nathan Welsh (Jake Hunter), and Julian De Backer (Jonathan Starper)

Episode 2: "Music In The Minster" Premieres Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV- A music student is found dead. When her professor dies suddenly, Patience races to unlock the mystery. A showdown in the spectacular setting of York Minster exposes the unlikely killer. Patience looks forward to her first date with Elliot.

© Eagle Eye Drama Limited / Amy Brammall / PBS A scene from "Music In The Minster" (Episode 2)

Episode 3: "The Magpie" Premieres Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - A businessman is shot in a packed boardroom. A dead magpie points the investigation into the world of magic, where Patience’s neurodivergent mind sees what others miss. Meanwhile, Patience traces her mother’s address and hears some shocking news.

© Eagle Eye Drama Limited / Toon Aerts / PBS Mark Benton (DCI Calvin Baxter), Nathan Welsh (Jake Hunter), Jessica Hynes (Frankie Monroe), Ali Ariaie (Will Akbari) and Ella Maisy Purvis (Patience Evans).

Episode 4: "The Timetable" Premieres Sunday, July 5 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - A young autistic girl witnesses her father’s murder at the railway museum but is unable to tell anyone what happened. Patience connects with her and coaxes some information from her which leads to a breakthrough in the case.

© Eagle Eye Drama Limited / Thomas Nolf / PBS Ella Maisy Purvis (Patience Evans) and Lyra Kane (Lola Braxton)

Episode 5: "The Runes" premieres Sunday, July 12 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - A Viking expert dies before a big controversial speech and Patience finds a coded message hinting at foul play. As another scholar is targeted, she and Frankie race to uncover the truth. And her relationship with Elliot hits the rocks.

© Eagle Eye Drama Limited / Thomas Nolf / PBS Thoren Ferguson (Samuel Henry)

Episode 6: "Paco's Revenge" premieres Sunday, July 19 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - A woman is found dead in the botanical gardens. Was she murdered or did she die of natural causes? Patience suspects foul play and falls out with Frankie who needs convincing. Meanwhile Patience tries to deny her feelings for Elliot.

© Eagle Eye Drama Limited / Toon Aerts / PBS Ella Maisy Purvis (Patience Evans)

Episode 7: "A Monk's Tale" Premieres Sunday, July 26 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - A monk is found dead, kneeling in prayer. Patience and Frankie investigate and secrets surface at the monastery. Meanwhile, Patience finds herself on stage as the face of City of York police and starts rethinking her decision about Elliot.

© Eagle Eye Drama Limited / Toon Aerts / PBS Nathan Welsh (Jake Hunter), Jessica Hynes (Frankie Monroe), Clarence Smith (Father Colin)

Episode 8: "Hostage" Premieres Sunday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV- Patience and Frankie are held hostage by an escaped prisoner seeking justice. As armed police prepare to storm the building, Frankie’s past resurfaces. Meanwhile, Patience realizes she’s ready to be honest about her feelings for Elliot.

© Eagle Eye Drama Limited / Toon Aerts / PBS Nathan Welsh (Jake Hunter) and Ali Ariaie (Will Akbari)

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