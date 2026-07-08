AMERICA THE BOUNTIFUL: Season 2

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The series takes viewers on a weekly journey into America’s heartland to learn about culture and find inspiration in the personal, emotionally moving chronicles of farmers, artisans, restauranteurs, and home cooks through the fare that they grow, produce, and eat. Host Capri Cafaro meets guests who share culturally diverse and untold food stories and traditions.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Crawfish in Louisiana" - Capri explores regional traditions surrounding crawfish in Lousiana. She visits the longest running crawfish festival in the state; travels deep into the bayou with a true Cajun, and boils up a feast; sees how crawfish are farmed; and learns how to make a Creole crawfish bisque.

WTTW / APT Capri Cafaro (L) and Jody Meche (R)

Episode 2: "Mushrooms in Pennsylvania" - Capri discovers why the area surrounding Kennett Square, PA is considered the “Mushroom Capital of the World.” She visits a mushroom farm; samples mushroom ice cream; learns how to forage wild mushrooms; and cooks a mushroom feast al fresco.

WTTW / APT Drew Zimmermann (L) & and Capri Cafaro (R)

Episode 3: "Walleye in Ohio" - Capri explores regional traditions surrounding walleye and perch in Ohio. She catches walleye in Lake Erie; cooks walleye fillets, cheeks, and “wings” on Kelleys Island; discovers how academics are innovating raising perch with aquaculture; and visits James Beard-awarded Larder in Cleveland to sample gefilte fish.

WTTW / APT Ross Robertson (L) and Capri Cafaro (R)

Episode 4: "Wheat in Kansas" - Capri explores regional traditions surrounding wheat in Kansas. She learns how wheat was harvested 150 years ago and how it's harvested today; learns how to mill flour and make sourdough bread; and learns about a new perennial wheatgrass named Kernza that’s being used like wheat in products like pasta and beer.

WTTW / APT Capri Cafaro (L) and Sharon Entz (R)

Episode 5: "Honey in North Dakota" - Capri explores regional traditions surrounding honey in North Dakota. She visits one of the largest apiaries in the state to see how bees make honey; visits a small honey producer who also makes beeswax products; learns how mead is made; and learns how to cook a historic Russian honey cake called Medovik.

WTTW / APT Beekeeper John Miller (L) and Capri Cafaro (R)

Episode 6: "Lobster in Maine" - Capri explores regional traditions surrounding lobster in Maine. She visits the largest lobster festival in Maine; boards a working lobster boat; experiences a traditional lobster boil on a private island; and gets a taste of Togo through two lobster driven dishes at restaurant Me Lon Togo.

WTTW / APT Capri explores regional traditions surrounding lobster in Maine. She visits the largest lobster festival in Maine; boards a working lobster boat; experiences a traditional lobster boil on a private island; and gets a taste of Togo through two lobster driven dishes at restaurant Me Lon Togo.

Episode 7: "Cherries in Michigan" - Capri Cafaro explores the regional traditions surrounding cherries in Michigan. She visits a cherry farm and harvests both sweet and tart cherries; stops in at the country’s largest cherry festival; learns how to make a cold cherry soup; and visits a roadside cherry mecca.

WTTW / APT Jack King (L), John King (C) and Capri Cafaro (R)

Episode 8: "Grapes in New York" - Capri Cafaro explores regional traditions surrounding grapes in New York. She visits the Naples Grape Festival and learns how to make Concord grape pie; visits an upstate winemaker; and learns how a Syrian-American restauranteur is using grape leaves to introduce New Yorkers to the flavor of his home country.

Episode 9: "Salmon in Washington" - Capri explores the regional traditions surrounding salmon in Washington. She experiences drift net fishing with members of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe; smokes the fish over alder wood; learns how to process salmon roe; and samples salmon collar at Pike Place Market.

WTTW / APT Fishing trip

Episode 10: "Pumpkins In Illinois" - Capri explores regional traditions surrounding pumpkins in Illinois. She experiences the largest collection of Jack-O-Lanterns in the world; visits a fourth generation pumpkin grower; learns how to make a pumpkin and squash soup; and samples a pumpkin seed molé.

Episode 11: "Olives in California" - Capri Cafaro explores regional traditions surrounding olives in California. She learns how olives came to California at a 19th century Mission; harvests olives and learns how to make olive oil; and learns how to cook a traditional Greek olive hand pie called Eliopitikia.

Episode 12: "Beef in Texas" - Capri explores the regional traditions surrounding cattle ranching and beef in Texas. She visits a working wagyu beef cattle ranch; learns how to cook traditional chilé con carne; visits a barbecue competition; and learns how to make traditional barbacoa by cooking a whole cow head in an underground pit.

Episode 13: "Taro in Hawaii" - Capri explores regional traditions surrounding taro in Hawaii. She learns about the history of taro and how to harvest the root and leaves; learns how to make hand-pounded poi; learns how to cook lau lau for a family feast; and samples the taro-centric dessert called kulolo.

WTTW / APT Family dinner

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WTTW / APT Capri explores regional traditions surrounding wheat in Kansas. She learns how wheat was harvested 150 years ago and how it's harvested today; learns how to mill flour and make sourdough bread; and learns about a new perennial wheatgrass named Kernza that’s being used like wheat in products like pasta and beer.

Credits: Presented by WTTW. Distributed by APT.

