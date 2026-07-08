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Environment

Imperial Valley residents, has your power gone out recently? KPBS wants to hear from you

By Kori Suzuki / South Bay and Imperial Valley Reporter
Published July 8, 2026 at 3:42 PM PDT
The sun sets over a geothermal power plant on April 26, 2024 near Calipatria in Imperial County.
Kori Suzuki for KPBs / California Local
The sun sets over a geothermal power plant on April 26, 2024 near Calipatria in Imperial County.

Temperatures in the Imperial Valley are hitting triple digits this month. And of course, that means turning on the fans, cranking up the AC or figuring out other ways to stay cool.

But more people using electricity equals more strain on the power grid. That can cause the power to cut out — or force utilities to intentionally shut it off.

KPBS wants to hear from Imperial Valley residents who have experienced power outages, this summer or in past years. How many outages have you experienced? How have they affected you and your family? What have you done to get through them? What do you want to see change about your energy access?

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Environment Imperial CountyWeather
Kori Suzuki
Kori Suzuki covers South San Diego County and the Imperial Valley for KPBS. He reports on the decisions of local government officials with a particular focus on environmental issues, housing affordability, and race and identity. He is especially drawn to stories that show how we are all complicated and multidimensional.
See stories by Kori Suzuki

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