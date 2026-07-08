Imperial Valley residents, has your power gone out recently? KPBS wants to hear from you

Temperatures in the Imperial Valley are hitting triple digits this month. And of course, that means turning on the fans, cranking up the AC or figuring out other ways to stay cool.

But more people using electricity equals more strain on the power grid. That can cause the power to cut out — or force utilities to intentionally shut it off.

KPBS wants to hear from Imperial Valley residents who have experienced power outages, this summer or in past years. How many outages have you experienced? How have they affected you and your family? What have you done to get through them? What do you want to see change about your energy access?

Fill out the form below or leave us a voicemail at 619-452-0228.