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GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The State of America at 250

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 14, 2026 at 4:54 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Watch Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV (not available in KPBS+) Stream with YouTube

Guest: Bill Maher, comedian, political commentator, and host of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER. Maher joins Ian Bremmer for a conversation on America's 250th birthday, the future of the Democratic Party, Trump's presidency, checks and balances, and why patriotism shouldn't belong to one political party.

Listen to the podcast: America at 250: Patriotism, Trump, and America's future, with Bill Maher

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Bill Maher joins Ian Bremmer for a conversation on America's 250th birthday, the future of the Democratic Party, Trump's presidency, checks and balances, and why patriotism shouldn't belong to one political party.
As America Turns 250, Ian explains why the country's current divisions aren't as unprecedented as they may seem.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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