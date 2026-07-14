GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The State of America at 250
Watch Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV (not available in KPBS+) Stream with YouTube
Guest: Bill Maher, comedian, political commentator, and host of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER. Maher joins Ian Bremmer for a conversation on America's 250th birthday, the future of the Democratic Party, Trump's presidency, checks and balances, and why patriotism shouldn't belong to one political party.
Listen to the podcast: America at 250: Patriotism, Trump, and America's future, with Bill Maher
Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television