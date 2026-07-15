Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesdays, July 15 - Aug. 5, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

BUGS THAT RULE THE WORLD is a four-part series revealing the unseen and rapidly changing lives of insects, and how these tiny creatures play a big role in our continued existence on earth.

A four-part global investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and their critical roles on the planet. Scientists reveal the beauty of bugs, from pollinators to insect assassins to the tiny clean-up crews that purify the planet.

Captured in stunning macro cinematography, the series reveals the color, complex body plans and surprisingly charming lives of these tiny earthlings in otherworldly detail, from intricate mating rituals to staggering physical transformations straight out of science fiction.

Andy Young / PBS Extreme close up of a red beetle (Coleoptera)

Prepare to journey into the world of insects, the planet’s most populous but least appreciated creatures. From pollinators like moths, bees and butterflies that bring color to the field and food to our plates, to the clean-up crews that work the land and purify the soil, insects have been running the world since before the time of the dinosaurs.

Ann Johnson Prum / PBS Monarch butterflies gathering on a branch in their overwintering grounds in Mexico.

However, new investigations reveal that even in some of the planet’s most remote corners, our long history of dependence on insects may now be on the verge ofcollapse, and a worldwide insect “apocalypse” is highlighting the critical roles bugs play on the planet and the bleak picture of a future without them.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Urban Ecologist Sylvana Ross visits Baltimore, Maryland to find Tapinoma Sessile, the odorous house ant. Ross’ research is focused on ants and how they respond to different environments within a city. By comparing ants in historically red-lined neighborhoods and those in more open, green spaces, Ross is able to measure how ants respond to human-altered habitats.

Episode 1 " Insect Apocalypse” Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Scientists and enthusiasts investigate the global insect "apocalypse," revealing the crucial roles bugs play on our planet and the bleak picture future without them.

In the rainforest of Panamá, evolutionary biologist Ummat Somjee researches the enigmatic behavior of a family of flag-footed bugs. By creating a quasi-natural lab he calls ‘The Bug Hut’ Somjee is able to observe the flag-footed bugs intimately. Somjee discovers how these insects use their unique appendages to scare predators away.

Episode 2 "Lifegivers” Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Dive into the colorful world of Earth’s essential pollinators – bees, moths, and butterflies. Scientists and enthusiasts discuss life without these resilient creatures, whose impact goes far beyond their delicate appearance.

In one of the most singular migratory events in the animal world, monarch butterflies spend their winters in the fir forests of Michoacan, Mexico. It takes multiple generations to make this trip, and when the monarchs arrive they completely cover the fir trees of the high altitude forests. Conservationist Homero Gonzalez describes the meaning of these monarchs to the local culture.

Episode 3 "Eat or Be Eaten” Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Uncover the ruthless realm of some of the stealthiest insects in the animal kingdom. From praying mantises and aquatic insects to dragonflies, nature has equipped these creatures with intelligence, agility, and necessary hunting skills for survival.

Dragonfly expert Jessica Ware is on a mission to understand the evolutionary history of dragonflies. Deep in the rainforest of Guyuna, Ware collects dragonflies and damselflies to bring back to her lab. Dragonflies and damselfies are well known for their dazzling beauty and constant presence around freshwater sources, but their early life stage as vicious underwater predators hidden from sight.

Episode Four "Beetle Mania” Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - As the world’s most diverse and abundant species, the tiny yet mighty beetle plays crucial ecological roles in nearly every environment. Why are these colorful and ingenious creatures often regarded as “the most important species on the planet”?

In Northern Thailand, the longstanding tradition of beetle fights is a fascinating spectacle. Ummat Somjee befriends local beetle fighters to understand how locals have raised these beetles to fight for sport. In order to raise strong beetles, and get them to fight, the Thai locals pay close attention to the Rhinoceros Beetle’s behavior, diet, and natural habitat.

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Dara Ojo / PBS A still of an insect from contrbitor Dara Ojo.

Credits: A co-production of Coneflower Studios, Blue Ant Media and ARTE France, in association with PBS. © 2024 Coneflower Studios and Blue Ant Media. All Rights Reserved. The series is written by Doug Shultz and produced by Ann Prum, Doug Shultz, and Nosarieme Garrick. Narrated by Nkeki Obi-Melekwe. Diana El-Osta is the executive in charge for PBS.