LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN: REPRISE: The Swell Season

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Built in 1906 as a shelter for young wayward or orphaned girls, The Chapel at the Good Shepherd Center in Seattle provided a new haven for two hundred ARTISTS DEN guests on a crisp autumn night. The Swell Season - led by Glen Hansard and backed by Marketa Irglova on piano and two of Hansard's band mates from The Frames on bass and violin - gave a special performance of their melodic, original songs months before winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song with "Falling Slowly"

Built in 1906 as a shelter for young wayward or orphaned girls, The Chapel at the Good Shepherd Center in Seattle provided a new haven for two hundred Artists Den guests on a crisp autumn night. The Swell Season – featuring Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard, along with Colm Mac Con Iomaire on violin and Joseph Doyle on bass – gave a special performance of their melodic, original songsmonths before winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song with “Falling Slowly”

EPISODE SONG LIST:



Say It To Me Now

Lay Me Down

This Low

When Your Mind’s Made Up

Lies

Falling Slowly

Golden

Pavement Tune

Once

If You Want Me

Concentric

Star Star

WNET / APT Built in 1906 as a shelter for young wayward or orphaned girls, The Chapel at the Good Shepherd Center in Seattle provided a new haven for two hundred Artists Den guests on a crisp autumn night.

About The Band: The Swell Season is a musical project fronted by Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard (of popular rock band the Frames) and featuring Czech singer and pianist Marketa Irglova. The duo is best known for their breakthrough lead roles in the hit indie musical "Once," which won them the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2008.

Built in 1906 as a shelter for young wayward or orphaned girls, the Good Shepherd Center Chapel in Seattle provided a new sort of haven for two hundred ARTISTS DEN guests on a crisp autumn night. Now a Historic Seattle landmark and performance space, the intimate chapel is framed by high wooden arches, which were lit by candlelight while the latest incarnation of the Swell Season – led by Glen Hansard and backed by Marketa Irglova on piano and two of Hansard’s band mates from the Frames on bass and violin – gave a special performance of their melodic, original songs.

WNET The Swell Season

About The Series: LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN REPRISE is a special presentation celebrating 20 years of Artists Den Productions from some of the series' most beloved artists. This premiere broadcast features Patty Griffin, Ben Harper,The Swell Season, Raphael Saadiq Aimee Mann & KT Tunstall, bringing their iconic performances to audiences once again. Live from the Artists Den creatively connects music fans with extraordinary artists performing in non-traditional, often historic and architecturally significant settings. These dream concerts are timeless and their iconic format are a signature hallmark of this critically acclaimed series.

Presented by WNET. Distributed by APT

