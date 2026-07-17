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POV Shorts: Until He's Back

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 17, 2026 at 11:55 AM PDT
Ahmed must find a way to get his son's remains back home to Morocco so he can say goodbye.
Director and Producer: Jacqueline Baylon
/
POV
Ahmed must find a way to get his son's remains back home to Morocco so he can say goodbye.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, July 20, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

After learning that his son, Yahya, has died at sea trying to get to Spain, Ahmed Tchiche must find a way to bring his remains back home to Morocco so he and his family can have a proper goodbye.

After learning that his son, Yahya, has died at sea trying to get to Spain, Ahmed Tchiche must find a way to bring his remains back home to Morocco so he and his family can have a proper goodbye. Through interweaving threads, Until He's Back explores the dangerous journey — crossing the Gibraltar Strait from Africa to Spain — and the difficulty of returning the bodies of those who drown at sea.

Through interweaving threads, "Until He's Back" explores the dangerous journey — crossing the Gibraltar Strait from Africa to Spain — and the difficulty of returning the bodies of those who drown at sea.

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After learning that his son, Yahya, has died at sea trying to get to Spain, Ahmed Tchiche must find a way to bring his remains back home to Morocco so he and his family can have a proper goodbye.
Director and Producer: Jacqueline Baylon
/
POV
After learning that his son, Yahya, has died at sea trying to get to Spain, Ahmed Tchiche must find a way to bring his remains back home to Morocco so he and his family can have a proper goodbye.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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