POV Shorts: Until He's Back

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, July 20, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

After learning that his son, Yahya, has died at sea trying to get to Spain, Ahmed Tchiche must find a way to bring his remains back home to Morocco so he and his family can have a proper goodbye.

After learning that his son, Yahya, has died at sea trying to get to Spain, Ahmed Tchiche must find a way to bring his remains back home to Morocco so he and his family can have a proper goodbye. Through interweaving threads, Until He's Back explores the dangerous journey — crossing the Gibraltar Strait from Africa to Spain — and the difficulty of returning the bodies of those who drown at sea.

Through interweaving threads, "Until He's Back" explores the dangerous journey — crossing the Gibraltar Strait from Africa to Spain — and the difficulty of returning the bodies of those who drown at sea.

Director and Producer: Jacqueline Baylon / POV After learning that his son, Yahya, has died at sea trying to get to Spain, Ahmed Tchiche must find a way to bring his remains back home to Morocco so he and his family can have a proper goodbye.

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