Available to stream starting Wednesday, July 29, 2026 with KPBS+

Just before the Age of Dinosaurs, life was thriving on the supercontinent of Pangea. But dark times were ahead: the biggest mass extinction ever, The Great Dying. Join us in exploring the Permian: how it started, how it ended, and how life recovered.

Just before the Age of Dinosaurs, life was thriving on the supercontinent of Pangea. But dark times were ahead: the biggest mass extinction ever, The Great Dying. Join us in exploring the Permian: how it started, how it ended, and how life recovered. Eons: Life and Death on Pangea premieres Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "How The Formation of Pangea Changed the World" - In the Late Carboniferous Period, predatory amphibians and giant arthropods ruled the swamps. But ancient seed plants and amniotes were evolving adaptations to drier climates. These will help them thrive on Pangea in the Permian Period to come.

Credit: Complexly/PBS / PBS Illustration of early reptile-line and mammal-line amniotes at the dawn of the Permian Period (artwork by Franz Anthony and Julio Lacerda).

Episode 2: Episode 2: "How Eating Plants Shaped Life on Land" - The first herbivorous vertebrates evolve on the side of the amniote family tree leading to mammals. Alongside them come apex predators, like Dimetrodon. But the Early Permian Period ends in a mystery: is it an extinction event or just a fossil gap?

Complexly in association with GBH / PBS Dimetrodon Fight

Episode 3: Episode 3: "The Rise and Fall of an Ancient Reef" - Life in the Middle Permian Period flourished. Gigantic reef complexes stretched for hundreds of kilometers in what’s now the Texas desert, while strange mammal-relatives and huge reptiles thrived on land. But this epoch ends in a crushing extinction.

Complexly/PBS Hosts (left-to-right) Gabriel-Philip Santos, Blake de Pastino, Michelle Barboza-Ramirez, and Kallie Moore in the paleontology collection at the University of Montana.

Episode 4: Episode 4: "A Tale of Tusks and Saber Teeth" - In the Late Permian Period, increasingly mammal-like traits were gradually emerging in our ancient relatives. The first saber-teeth and tusks evolved, and our ancestors, the cynodonts, appeared. And this all happened before the time of the dinosaurs.

Complexly in association with GBH / PBS Fossil Find

Episode 5: Episode 5: "That Time Almost Everything Died" - The Permian Period ended with the biggest mass extinction of all time; more than 80% of species vanished. It altered the course of evolution in ways that we can still feel, 252 million years later. And it was caused by a rapidly changing climate.

Complexly in association with GBH / PBS Fossil Teeth

Episode 6: "Who Survived the Great Dying (and Why)" - Around 250 million years ago, at the dawn of the Triassic Period, life on Earth was devastated. Eventually, the survivors of the Permian would be replaced by new ecosystems unlike anything the world had ever seen. The age of reptiles was beginning.

Complexly in association with GBH / PBS Dendrerpeton

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