POV Shorts: Passage

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, July 27, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

POV Shorts, known for its curation and award-winning titles, is one of the first PBS series dedicated to bold and timely short-form documentaries including:

In Shirampari: Legacies of the River, set in the heart of the Amazon, a young Ashéninka boy must face his fears and catch a giant catfish, signaling his journey into manhood. In Boat People, Thao recounts the story of her family’s escape through the metaphorical lens of her fascination with ants.

"Shirampari: Legacies of the River" - Set in the heart of the Amazon, a young Ashéninka boy must face his fears and catch a giant catfish, signaling his journey into manhood. In Boat People, Thao recounts the story of her family’s escape through the metaphorical lens of her fascination with ants. Filmmakers: Lucía Flórez and Chémi Pérez

In one of the most remote places of the Peruvian Amazon, an Ashéninka boy must overcome his fears and catch a giant river catfish using just a hook to start his journey to becoming an adult. This film is a glimpse at a vanishing way of life as a father guides his son through the rites of passage to adulthood.

"Boat People" - As a child in Vietnam, Thao’s mother often rescued ants from bowls of sugar water. Years later they would return the favor. Using a striking metaphor, Boat People traces one family’s flight across the turbulent waters of history. Filmmakers: Kjell Boersma and Thao Lam.

As a child in Vietnam, Thao’s mother often rescued ants from bowls of sugar water. Years later they would return the favor. Using a striking metaphor, Boat People traces one family’s flight across the turbulent waters of history.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

