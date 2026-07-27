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ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms - Hour 3

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM PDT
Nicho Lowry (right) appraises a 1902 Buffalo Bill’s Wild West poster, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 7 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Nicho Lowry (right) appraises a 1902 Buffalo Bill’s Wild West poster, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 7 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, July 27, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Look out for "Denver Botanic Chatfield Farms, Hour 3," airing Monday at 8/7C!

ROADSHOW visits Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms in search of treasures including a WWII WASP archive, a fire helmet & fire parade hat, and a 1956 - 1968 Al Oerter Olympic collection. Guess the top $ 400,000 find!

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Leila Dunbar (left) appraises a 1956 - 1968 Al Oerter Olympic collection, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 7 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Leila Dunbar (left) appraises a 1956 - 1968 Al Oerter Olympic collection, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 7 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jeff Shrader (left) appraises a WWII WASP archive, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 7 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation.
/
GBH
Jeff Shrader (left) appraises a WWII WASP archive, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 7 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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