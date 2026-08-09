GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

Watch Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV (not available to stream)

Experience Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara. The new staging portrays Malcolm as an Everyman whose story transcends time and space. Supported by a cast of young Met stars, Will Liverman sings Malcolm X. The score for this biographical drama is not unlike its central figure: complex, challenging, and undeniably compelling.

Experience Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara. The new staging portrays Malcolm as an Everyman whose story transcends time and space. Supported by a cast of young Met stars, Will Liverman sings Malcolm X.

Will Liverman performs as Malcolm X in '’We’re not askin’ Massa to sit at a lunch counter," an act II aria from "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."

Related: The Making of Malcolm

Related: Mothership Connection

1 of 7 Will Liverman as Malcolm and Victor Ryan Robertson as Eljah in Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X." Marty Sohl / Met Opera 2 of 7 Victor Ryan Robertson as Eljah and Will Liverman as Malcolm in Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X." Marty Sohl / Met Opera 3 of 7 Will Liverman as Malcolm in a scene from Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X." Marty Sohl / Met Opera 4 of 7 Will Liverman as Malcolm in Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X." Marty Sohl / Met Opera 5 of 7 A scene from Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X." Marty Sohl / Met Opera 6 of 7 Victor Ryan Robertson as Street and Bryce Christian Thompson as Young Malcolm in Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X." Marty Sohl / Met Opera 7 of 7 A scene from Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X." Marty Sohl / Met Opera

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