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COOK'S COUNTRY: Inspiring Shrimp Suppers

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 14, 2026 at 4:12 PM PST
Test cook Christie Morrison makes Zephyr Wright-Inspired Shrimp Curry for host Julia Collin Davison
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Test cook Christie Morrison makes Zephyr Wright-Inspired Shrimp Curry for host Julia Collin Davison

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Test cook Morgan Bolling makes host Toni Tipton-Martin Shrimp with Garlic and Jalapeno Butter. Equipment expert Hannah Crowley reviewed Swedish dishcloths.

Shrimp with Garlic and Jalapeño Butter
Elle Simone Scott
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Shrimp with Garlic and Jalapeño Butter

And test cook Christie Morrison makes Zephyr Wright-Inspired Shrimp Curry for host Julia Collin Davison.

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Zephyr Wright-Inspired Shrimp Curry
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Zephyr Wright-Inspired Shrimp Curry

Article: Zephyr Wright Was Known for Her Shrimp Curry and So Much MoreThis White House cook had influence in and outside the kitchen.

Season 18: In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 18, hosts Bridget Lancaster, Julia Collin Davison, and Toni Tipton-Martin, along with test cooks Morgan Bolling, Lawman Johnson, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Bryan Roof, and Kelly Song, cook regional specialties from across the U.S., including coastal Georgia paella, Gullah Lowcountry red rice, mesquite-grilled tacos rasurados, and so much more. COOK'S COUNTRY also includes fascinating short documentary segments on the origins, history and regional context of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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