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Mon Laferte: Tiny Desk Concert

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published September 15, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT

From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month. 

Mon Laferte makes art in confrontation. In every new project, the Chilean-Mexican artist aims to contradict, expose or challenge norms; she takes the assignment of performing in an office space as no exception.

"For Your Consideration" opens Laferte's Tiny Desk with a cutting jazz number. Laced with critiques of the capitalist grind, her flank of corporate-outfitted musicians numbly nod along beside her. Song after song, she performs strength and insecurity — a theme she explores in both volumes of Femme Fatale — a contrast that only her shattering voice could convert to feminine power.

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During "No Le Regales Tu Corazón," a song of pain and adoration written for her husband, Laferte makes no attempt to hide her emotions — tears stream down her cheeks and into her mouth. It's a powerful moment, a stunningly vulnerable representation of the artist within. And against the backdrop of our office shelves, that complexity and femininity feels altogether more divine.

SET LIST

  • "For Your Consideration"
  • "Femme Fatale"
  • "Hello Monserrat"
  • "No Le Regales Tu Corazón"
  • "Vida Normal"

MUSICIANS

  • Mon Laferte: vocals, Omnichord
  • Naomi Nakanishi: piano
  • Sebastián Aracena: guitar
  • Aarón Cruz: bass
  • Reona Sugimoto: drums
  • Alejandro Guardiola: trumpet
  • Leonardo Díaz: trombone
  • María Kim Grand: tenor sax
  • Giovanni Cigui: alto sax
  • Special thanks to: Manú Jalil

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Producer: Anamaria Sayre
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene
  • Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro
  • Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez
  • Translator: Phoebe Smolin
  • Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Josh Newell
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.

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