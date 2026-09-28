CROSSING SOUTH: Pai Pai Zoo

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Sept. 28, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Get up close with amazing animals at the Pai Pai Ecotourism Park! Here in Ensenada we get to see white tigers, miniature monkeys, snakes, albino deers, giant desert tortoises, and more! Something that makes zoos in Mexico extra special is how you can have an incredible experience up close and personal with the animals. Watch as Jorge and his camera crew get to hold squirrel monkeys, and hang out with a baby jaguar on this episode of CROSSING SOUTH.

Get ready for the animals! Here in Ensenada we get to see white tigers, miniature monkeys, snakes, albino deer, giant desert tortoises, and more! Something that makes zoos in Mexico extra special is how you can have an incredible experience up close and personal with the animals. Watch as Jorge and his camera crew get to hold squirrel monkeys, and hang out with a baby jaguar.

Season 11 of CROSSING SOUTH: Host Jorge Meraz is back to exploring the amazing sights south of the border. In eight brand new episodes watch as he trains and fights fires alongside the Rosarito Fire Department, tag along to Ensenada’s Pai Pai Zoo where he is bombarded by a baby panther and a group of monkeys, and later witness Jorge face his fear as he dives into the hives of stinging bees.

Along with visits to top tourist destinations and under the radar spots, this season will showcase some of the charitable work happening in Baja California. We will meet compassionate volunteers dedicated to helping stray animals, visit a special school for the refugee children stuck at the border, then tour the Rosarito Boys and Girls Club. And as always, you guessed it - Jorge will devour some amazing food! CROSSING SOUTH is on Instagram + Facebook

We have all sorts of amazing episodes coming to you in Spring of 2022. Watch as Jorge trains and fights fires along with the Rosarito Firefighting department. And in the Pai Pai Zoo episode, Jorge gets attacked by a baby panther and a group of monkeys. Talented artist Ahn Pham shows off his wooden boogie boards and ocean paintings. We also face our fears as we dive into the hives of stinging bees.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

