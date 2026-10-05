ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage First Finds, Hour 3

Stream with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Go back to the beginning for updates on ROADSHOW finds from Season 1, including a pocket watch with fob chain, ca. 1885, a 1942 Donald Duck animation cel, and a New England miniature chest, ca. 1825. Which treasure increases to $55K-$60K?

Go back to the beginning for value updates on ROADSHOW finds from Season 1. Which treasure with a colorful story increases to $55K-$60K?

About The Series: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.