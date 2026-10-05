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FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Tragedy + Time = Comedy

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 5, 2026 at 12:09 PM PDT
Bill Hader with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Henry Louis Gates Jr.
/
PBS
Bill Hader with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Uncover a history of tragedies and triumphs in the families of three of America's funniest men-Jimmy Kimmel, Norman Lear and Bill Hader-as they learn how comedy truly has its place in all aspects of life.

Uncover a history of tragedies and triumphs in the families of three of America's funniest men-Jimmy Kimmel, Norman Lear and Bill Hader-as they learn how comedy truly has its place in all aspects of life.
Norman Lear traces his lineage in Finding Your Roots: Season 3.
Host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explored Kimmel's deep Italian background on his maternal side.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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