FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Tragedy + Time = Comedy

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Uncover a history of tragedies and triumphs in the families of three of America's funniest men-Jimmy Kimmel, Norman Lear and Bill Hader-as they learn how comedy truly has its place in all aspects of life.

Uncover a history of tragedies and triumphs in the families of three of America's funniest men-Jimmy Kimmel, Norman Lear and Bill Hader-as they learn how comedy truly has its place in all aspects of life.

Norman Lear traces his lineage in Finding Your Roots: Season 3.

Host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explored Kimmel's deep Italian background on his maternal side.

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