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SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Africa's Golden City

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 5, 2026 at 2:37 PM PDT
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Blink Films
/
PBS
Aerial view of the Great Enclosure at the Great Zimbabwe National Monument.

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Thursday, Oct. 15 on KPBS 2

Great Zimbabwe was one of the most prominent ancient civilizations of the African continent. Built between the 11th and 15th centuries by ancestors of today’s Shona people, it was the thriving capital of a massive trading empire — but for hundreds of years was dismissed by European explorers. Now, new archeological discoveries are revealing the true scope of the ancient city's global importance.

New archeological discoveries reveal how pivotal the ancient empire of Great Zimbabwe was to global trade between the 11th and 15th centuries.

Shadreck Chirikure, Professor of Archaeological Science at the University of Oxford.
Blink Films
/
PBS
Shadreck Chirikure, Professor of Archaeological Science at the University of Oxford.

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Professor Shadreck Chirikure at the archaeological site at Great Zimbabwe.
Blink Films
/
PBS
Professor Shadreck Chirikure at the archaeological site at Great Zimbabwe.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD is part detective story, part true-life drama that unearths evidence from around the world, challenging prevailing ideas and throwing fresh light on unexplained events.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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