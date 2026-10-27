Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Monday, Nov. 9, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

“Medicine Ball” follows Native college athletes Lexus Redthunder and Leroy Staples-Fairbanks IV as they navigate basketball and college life at the University of Minnesota Morris, located on a former Native boarding school site. Their journeys reveal how basketball became a source of resilience, hope, and cultural pride in Native communities.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier. You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.