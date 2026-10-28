New Episodes of The Arthur Podcast Begin November 5

The Arthur Podcast is back with a brand-new season, starting Thursday, November 5! Join @ArthurPBS and all their friends on adventures around Elwood City.

Available wherever you get your podcasts!

EPISODE GUIDE:

501: "On the Buster Scale" (Thursday, November 5, 2026): Buster and Brain can never agree on anything, especially movies! Buster gives every movie a 10+, while Brain never gives a positive review, and both are sure only one of them can be right.

GBH "On the Buster Scale" episode

502: "Arthur Read: Super Saver" (Thursday, November 12, 2026): Dad’s catering business is slow, and Arthur and DW are concerned that their family is in “tough times.” Arthur Read, Super Saver tries to help his family save money…with mixed results.

GBH "Arthur Read: Super Saver" episode

503: "The Rat Who Came to Dinner" (Thursday, November 19, 2026): Arthur’s worst nightmare is coming true: Mr. Ratburn moving in! When his roof collapses, Mr. Ratburn has to move in with the Reads, and Arthur braces himself for non-stop lessons and grades…but discovers that his teacher is surprisingly fun!

GBH "The Rat Who Came to Dinner" episode

504: " The Snowball Mystery (Part I)" (Thursday, November 26, 2026): D.W. saves everything, but her most prized possession is her a snowball from last winter. When it goes missing, she and Buster Baxter, Private Eye, launch an investigation that turns friends, family, and even space aliens into suspects.

GBH "The Snowball Mystery (Part I)" episode

505: "The Snowball Mystery (Part II)" (Thursday, December 3, 2026): D.W.’s snowball has returned, so the case should be closed, right? Wrong! D.W. is determined to find out who took her snowball in the first place, and to stop it from happening again!

GBH "The Snowball Mystery (Part II)"

Visit: https://pbskids.org/videos/arthur/the-arthur-podcast

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