Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

New Episodes of The Arthur Podcast Begin November 5

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 28, 2026 at 2:29 PM PDT
New Episodes of The Arthur Podcast Begin Nov. 5, 2026
GBH
 New Episodes of The Arthur Podcast Begin Nov. 5, 2026

The Arthur Podcast is back with a brand-new season, starting Thursday, November 5! Join @ArthurPBS and all their friends on adventures around Elwood City.

Available wherever you get your podcasts!

EPISODE GUIDE:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

501: "On the Buster Scale" (Thursday, November 5, 2026): Buster and Brain can never agree on anything, especially movies! Buster gives every movie a 10+, while Brain never gives a positive review, and both are sure only one of them can be right.

"On the Buster Scale"
GBH
"On the Buster Scale" episode

502: "Arthur Read: Super Saver" (Thursday, November 12, 2026): Dad’s catering business is slow, and Arthur and DW are concerned that their family is in “tough times.” Arthur Read, Super Saver tries to help his family save money…with mixed results.

"Arthur Read: Super Saver" episode
GBH
"Arthur Read: Super Saver" episode

503: "The Rat Who Came to Dinner" (Thursday, November 19, 2026): Arthur’s worst nightmare is coming true: Mr. Ratburn moving in! When his roof collapses, Mr. Ratburn has to move in with the Reads, and Arthur braces himself for non-stop lessons and grades…but discovers that his teacher is surprisingly fun!

"The Rat Who Came to Dinner" episode
GBH
"The Rat Who Came to Dinner" episode

504: " The Snowball Mystery (Part I)" (Thursday, November 26, 2026): D.W. saves everything, but her most prized possession is her a snowball from last winter. When it goes missing, she and Buster Baxter, Private Eye, launch an investigation that turns friends, family, and even space aliens into suspects.

"The Snowball Mystery (Part I)" episode
GBH
"The Snowball Mystery (Part I)" episode

505: "The Snowball Mystery (Part II)" (Thursday, December 3, 2026): D.W.’s snowball has returned, so the case should be closed, right? Wrong! D.W. is determined to find out who took her snowball in the first place, and to stop it from happening again!

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
"The Snowball Mystery (Part II)"
GBH
"The Snowball Mystery (Part II)"

Visit: https://pbskids.org/videos/arthur/the-arthur-podcast

Visit PBS KIDS on Facebook / Instagram

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News