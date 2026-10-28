Top 10 weekend arts picks in San Diego: Kaiju, the Grim Reaper and prayer plaques

🎨 Visual art

Painted Prayers: The Japanese Folk Art Tradition of Ema

A new exhibition at Mingei International Museum explores the history of the Japanese folk painting tradition of ema, or small wooden plaques shaped like houses, each representing a specific prayer or wish. This is the first time an extensive collection of ema has been exhibited in the United States. The show was curated by Meher McArthur. It's also the final weekend to see the Mingei's excellent exhibit, "To Catch a Fish," which closes Sunday.

Through April 4, 2027 | Mingei International Museum, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park | $5-$8 | MORE INFO

Courtesy of The AjA Project Photography by Maymuna Ali from "Without Women, There Is No Home" is shown installed at The AjA Project's Fridge Art Space in an undated photo.

The AjA Project: 'Without Women, There Is No Home'

A new exhibit centers on work by Maymuna Ali about the Somali dance and poetry tradition of buraanbur. Buraanbar is performed at weddings and other celebrations. Composed primarily by women, it tells stories through music, movement and words. As the AjA Project's 2026 Inter+Regeneration Fellow , Ali has created a piece dedicated to preserving this art form through photography and art. During a series of workshops over the summer, Ali gathered members of the Somali community across generations and photographed them as they learned the tradition.

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 | Fridge Art Space, 5591 University Ave., City Heights | Free | MORE INFO

'Persistence of Vision'

At Oceanside's Techne Art Center, a new group exhibit is dedicated to artists whose work doesn't fit neatly into a single style or category. The works included play with forms of perception — from the perspectives of both the artist and the viewer. The talented slate of artists includes Kaori Fukuyama, Cat Gunn, Dave Kinsey, Eva Struble, Doreen McCarthy, Kelly Witmer, Cynthia Lin, Rachel Hellerich, Daniel Weiner, Gabrielle Berens, Kim Manfredi and David Ambrose.

1-6 p.m. Thursday - Saturday; through Dec. 12, 2026 | Techne Art Center, 1609 Ord Way, Oceanside | Free | MORE INFO

🎻 Music

Sound of Two Cities

The San Diego Symphony recently announced a collaboration with Orchestre symphonique de Montréal for a series of concerts, including a free community performance at The Rady Shell. The orchestras will perform works by Bartók, Ravel, Prokofiev and Ottorino Respighi's "Pines of Rome," one of my favorite compositions. Rafael Payare will conduct.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 | The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown | Free | MORE INFO

Cowboy TV, KZMT (Shelbi Bennett) and Omo Cloud

Local indie rockers Cowboy TV will perform alongside KZMT, a new project by Shelbi Bennett. Bennett is known for her bands The Midnight Pine and The Havnauts, and was also an inaugural member of Baby Bushka. KZMT is her new electronic music project. Omo Cloud will also perform — and I love the band’s latest album, "Mausoleum."

<a href="https://omocloud.bandcamp.com/album/mausoleum" data-cms-ai="0">Mausoleum by Omo Cloud</a>

8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 | Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Little Italy | $13.40 | MORE INFO

🎭 Theater

Courtesy of La Jolla Playhouse Actors are shown backstage in La Jolla Playhouse's "GRIM" in an undated photo.

'GRIM'

La Jolla Playhouse will present the world premiere of "GRIM," a musical about what happens when the Grim Reaper, after some 300,000 years of hard work, finally retires. His replacement? His teenage daughter, Diana. Lower-priced previews continue until the official opening night on Nov. 1. The run was recently extended through Dec. 6, and the best ticket availability is in late November.

Through Dec. 6 | La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Dr. | $45+ | MORE INFO

📚 Books

Courtesy of Titan Books/Penguin Random House The cover of "The Big Bad Book of Kaiju" is shown.

'The Big Bad Book of Kaiju' with Luke Dumas, Jonathan Maberry and Henry Herz

Local author extraordinaires Luke Dumas, Jonathan Maberry and Henry Herz will celebrate the release of Titan Books' new science fiction anthology, "The Big Bad Book of Kaiju," edited by Maberry and Herz. Kaiju is a Japanese word that means a strange creature or beast, and kaiju are common in stories, mythology and popular culture (hello, Godzilla). One of my favorite thriller and horror writers, Luke Dumas, has a story about a giant whale-like creature in the collection, inspired by the impact of climate change and noise pollution on blue whales. The event will take place at Encinitas rare-bookstore Artifact Books and is the ideal bookish way to spend Halloween afternoon, IMO.

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 | Artifact Books, 603 S. Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas | Free | MORE INFO

💃 Dance

Hannah Cox Dancers from The Rosin Box Project perform in Ghost Light Masquerade in an undated photo.

'Ghost Light Masquerade'

Inspired by the theatrical superstition of leaving a single lamp burning on a stage to fend off ghostly spirits and bad luck, contemporary ballet company The Rosin Box Project returns with its popular, intriguing spooky-season production, "Ghost Light Masquerade." It poses a provocative question: What if the light instead invites the spirits in? The Rosin Box Project regularly produces some of the most inventive art in San Diego, with a particular penchant for theatrical and narrative dance — its highly expressive and athletic contemporary ballet choreography tells a powerful story. And "Ghost Light Masquerade" is its tour de force. The promenade-style, immersive performance invites audience members to wander in groups through the theater space, stumbling upon performances. Color-coded masquerade masks are provided — one indicates your willingness to interact with the performers (aka "resident spirits"), while the other signals that you'd prefer to be left alone. Tickets are already sold out for some performances.

7:30 p.m. Oct. 22-25 and Oct. 28-30 | Nocturne Theatre, 3246 Imperial Ave., Logan Heights | $71.21+ | MORE INFO

San Diego Ballet: 'Experience – Día de los Muertos'

Across two nights of concerts at the San Diego Museum of Art's Copley Auditorium, San Diego Ballet will perform two of its most popular pieces, "Mambomania" and "Qué Bonito Amor." "Manbomania" blends ballet with the sounds and styling of mambo, and "Qué Bonito Amor" is informed by mariachi music. The works will be combined to commemorate Día de Muertos.

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30-31 | San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park | $45-$65 | MORE INFO

🎭 Festivals

The Yokai Masquerade

The Japanese Friendship Garden will celebrate Halloween with a costume party inspired by the spirit realm of Japanese folklore. The event is rain or shine and includes access to the museum, where the Yokai Community Art Exhibit is on view. The masquerade includes a dance floor, games, tarot readings, desserts and more. A fire performance takes place at 8 p.m.

6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 | Japanese Friendship Garden, 2215 Pan American Rd. E., Balboa Park | $45-$60 | MORE INFO

🗓️ Bonus: Día de Muertos

KPBS has mapped out some options for celebrating Day of the Dead in San Diego this year. Check it out: