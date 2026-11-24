Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Flight 823: Homage to Heroes" tells the powerful story of the February 2024 crash of Hop-A-Jet Flight 823 near Naples, Florida. Faced with catastrophic engine failure, two pilots made the ultimate sacrifice attempting to land on I-75 during rush hour. Their actions saved lives, as law enforcement and fire rescue teams from across the region responded with coordinated precision to protect survivors in the aftermath.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.