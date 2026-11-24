S1: Welcome in San Diego , it's Jade Hindman. An investigation finds a culture of discrimination and sexual harassment in San Diego's lifeguard department. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. So women working in San Diego's lifeguard department experienced a culture of discrimination and sexual harassment , according to a city investigation. The report was brought to light by NBC seven and The San Diego Union-Tribune last week. City leaders are calling for more investigations into the San Diego Lifeguard Service , with Mayor Todd Gloria calling the revelations shocking and unacceptable. I'm joined now by Kristin Takeda. She is a watchdog and accountability reporter with the San Diego Union-Tribune. Kristin , welcome back to midday. Hi.

S2: Hi. Thank you for having me.

S1: Glad to have you here. So this report talked to 18 current and former female lifeguards about their experiences in the lifeguard department. And it details allegations of both sexual harassment and assault. Can you tell us about those alleged incidents? Yeah.

S2: Yeah. So yeah , the women alleged various things from they were being denied training opportunities that they needed to advance in their careers based on their gender. Um , they alleged they were excluded from those opportunities and just sometimes straight up ignored by male supervisors and coworkers. Um , just overall , a lot of women , uh , alleged that there was a , um , they were being treated differently than men and treated in a negative , um , and a worse way. And there were also some allegations in the report of , um , sexual harassment by , their male coworkers or. Sometimes supervisors. Um , they also alleged they were harassed by members of the public , but without enough support from their supervisors. Um , and some women also alleged that they were also retaliated against , uh , for making , uh , reports of harassment. And so , yeah , a lot of various , um , a lot of things were in the report. And overall , the investigation , which was conducted by a city office that investigates harassment and discrimination , um , the report did not go into detail about every , uh , allegation , um , like whether they were it was verified or not , but it what it said was that it found systemic , uh , evidence to this , um , of systemic violations of the city's policy prohibiting harassment. So it gave like an overall broad , uh , statement about that. Um , but also mentioned all those allegations.

S1: Well , Kristen , let me ask you this because you mentioned retaliation. And there's quite a lot included in this report. And the investigation points to a culture of fear within the department. So how does that come through in the report?

S2: Um , yeah. So I guess I'll mention one thing. The report like , didn't end up naming any women because , um , some women had said , uh , to investigators that , um , there they believe there were instances where they had reported before or other women had reported before , and they were um , yeah , retaliated against , uh , for doing so. And so that's why. Um , they were anonymous in the first place. But , um , yeah , there were a couple , um , there were like some allegations in the report of , um , of women being , uh , blamed , uh , or , um , I guess , yeah , after they made a report of harassment , um , like , one woman had alleged that , um , she made a report about being , um , at about being hit on by another lifeguard while she was in a bikini. And then , um , she alleged that , uh , after she made the report , she was told to comment about , oh , d one to wear a one piece from now on. Um , so that's just one example of of , um , of that.

S1: I want to talk about the timeline here because this probe was completed in August , but it just came into public view last week. Why are the findings just now becoming public? Mhm.

S2: Mhm. So the reason they came out now is because , um , I know for us at the Union-Tribune we had requested , um , records about the lifeguards department and those that record about the harassment report , as well as some other , um , records of other individual investigations , um , of alleged harassment within the lifeguards department. Those came out to us , um , a couple of weeks ago. So that's why we're writing about it now. But , um , yeah , the , the , the overall harassment report came out in August. And then there were some more , uh , individual ones that came out later in September. And one of those , uh , investigations involved the former lifeguard chief James Gartland , who was removed from his position in October last month. So that's kind of that was the reason we started asking for those records and looking into what else might have been going on in the lifeguards department is because , um , the chief was removed. So we but when he was moved , uh , the city didn't say why. So that's why we started. Wanted to know more about why he was removed and , uh , asking for more records.

S1: And what did this investigation find out about Chief Garland's leadership?

S2: Um , that particular one , um , that involved him. It also involved two other lifeguard sergeants. That one came out. Yeah. In September. And then I found essentially that , um , as a result of those three individuals Actions that there was a female lifeguard who had made claims of um , of harassment. But , um , her claims did not end up getting properly or formally investigated , um , as a result of the three individuals actions. Instead , she ended up , uh , resigning. And um , it was alleged that she was , um , pressured into resigning , um , rather than having her claims investigated. Okay.

S1: Okay. So it found that that Gartland failed to investigate the claims.

S2: Um , it found that he , um. Yeah. The there was no formal investigation , which there was supposed to be , um , as a result of it. And then , um , the the , uh , Gartland had been involved because he , he knew that the two sergeants were going to meet with that , that individual lifeguard and offer resignation to her , uh , rather than um , but and that they offered resignation to her instead of , uh , formally initiating initiating an investigation or getting one event. Getting one initiated.

S1: I see. Um , San Diego's lifeguards fall under San Diego's fire rescue department. So how have they responded to this report?

S2: So when we were first asking Fire Rescue for a comments about the report before we , uh , wrote the story about it. Um , they had told us , uh , one sentence statement saying that they can't comment on personnel matters , but that they take all claims of assault , discrimination and retaliation seriously and that they investigate them. Um , and then after we wrote the story and after or as city leaders were commenting on the report and condemning the conduct that was alleged in the report. Um , after that , or as that was happening , Fire Rescue released a longer statement to us in which they said that they had taken immediate action upon learning of the conduct alleged in the reports , and they're still continuing to investigate them. And that's when they just that's when they said that the conduct alleged in the report is unacceptable and that they're yeah , they're doing what they can to investigate them as quickly as possible.

S1: I mean , so , listen , I mean , workplaces often require sexual harassment training. I mean , is that the case with San Diego lifeguards here?

S2: Yes , they do take sexual harassment prevention training. But the report , um , specifically discussed that because some lifeguards had said that um had alleged that the training is not taken seriously. And they also said that it's actually , um , some , in some cases , unreasonable to expect lifeguards to take the training because it takes two consecutive hours and it requires a computer. But there are lifeguard stations that don't have a computer available. And so what the lifeguards were seeing in the report is that a lot of times , lifeguards just don't end up doing the whole training. They sometimes ask other people to click the buttons through the training for them. So the report , the city office , um , that investigates alleged harassment , they specifically said to fire rescue that they should review how the lifeguards department administers the training. Um , because , um , all these lifeguards were saying that it's not being effectively implemented. And , um , they thought some of the lifeguards said they saw their lifeguards treating it like a joke. Um , so they but it's unclear. Um , fire Rescue hasn't said , um , specifically if they like , if they are reviewing the training administration or how they would change it if , if they make any changes to it. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. Um , you know , we've heard strong reaction from city officials to the revelations in this report. San Diego City Council member Marni von Wilford says she's deeply disturbed by the allegations of pervasive harassment and discrimination that women lifeguards detailed to investigators. What actions are city leaders looking to take in the wake of this report? We just talked about sexual harassment training , which seems to not be getting addressed immediately. Um , but but what are what's being done?

S2: Um , so , like you mentioned , um , Council member Vaughn Wilbur , um , she called for a full investigation into all the claims in the report , and she also called for a report , a full report from the new lifeguard chief Daniel Orloff. So we'll see if we , um , get those from , um , from the city or from the lifeguard department. And , um , when we asked , uh , the mayor , uh , for his comment to he , uh , like you mentioned , he called the conduct described in the report as shocking and unacceptable. And , um , he also , uh , his office also said that , um , when he was briefed on the investigations , he acted on it and he , quote , directed termination , unquote. So , um , when I asked for , uh , more detail on what that meant , the city or that his office didn't get back to me , but , um , but they he did. His office did say that.

S1: Kristen , I think you may have muted yourself. Hello? Hello. Are you still there? Hello? Yeah , yeah , I've got you now. I think you may have muted yourself. Um , but.

S2: Oh sorry. Can you hear me.

S1: Now I do I got you I want to quickly move on to , to this um report that you also covered somewhat related here , because you reported the San Diego Unified School District , along with its former superintendent Lamont Jackson , will pay a $2.4 million settlement due to sexual harassment claims from two school administrators. Can you quickly tell us more about the details of that settlement in the last minute we have here? Yeah.

S2: Yeah. So this kind of wraps up the claims from two yet former district administrators who two years ago alleged that former Superintendent Lamont Jackson had sexually , uh , committed sexual harassment against them and made unwanted sexual advances toward them while he was superintendent at the time. And so , um , basically , yeah , this wraps up those cases. They had , uh , submitted lawsuits in court and , um , the the district agreed to pay out , uh , 2.4 million total in settlements. One of the administrators , Tolga Boustany , will get 1.5 million. And the other administrator , Monica Hazel , will get $900,000. And so , um , the District and Lamont Jackson have a generally denied the allegations and or and they denied liability , but they're saying that this is to avoid the expense of further litigation.

S1: I've been speaking with Kristen Takeda. She's a watchdog and accountability reporter with the San Diego Union Tribune. Kristen , thank you so much. Thank you. And of course , we'll include links to her reporting on our website , KPBS. That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman. Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

