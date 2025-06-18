How to get around Comic-Con without a car

Comic-Con is around the corner, and so are visitors coming from around the world. Attendance has topped 130,000 people in recent years , maxing out the San Diego Convention Center’s capacity and even creating temporary road closures along Harbor Drive.

With that many people (and cars), finding transportation to the Convention Center can be a challenge.

For those attending Comic-Con who want to get there without relying on a personal vehicle, public transportation is the way to go. Here are three prime options:



1. The MTS trolley and buses

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is one of the most practical ways to not just get to the Con, but to get around San Diego in general during that weekend.

MTS offers a Comic-Con-specific transportation landing page with details about the best park-and-ride locations, bus schedules and prices. There’s also a trolley map that shows how each colored line can get you to the Convention Center.

You can also purchase a Comic-Con Day Pass .

The Magic: The Gathering Event Line is a “ special event ” service that will operate between the Balboa Avenue Transit Center and the 12th & Imperial Transit Center every 15 minutes to help accommodate extra Comic-Con passengers.

The Green Line trolley conveniently connects the Convention Center with other key stops, including Mission Valley, SDSU, Old Town, the Gaslamp Quarter and the Santa Fe Depot.

If none of those lines work for you, the Blue Line stops at the 12th & Imperial Transit Center , which is a 12- to 15-minute walk to the Convention Center, according to Google Maps. Travelers from East County can take the Orange Line from El Cajon to the same station .

Those interested in riding the trolley are encouraged to download the PRONTO app , where they can purchase fares. Buses also accept contactless payment through PRONTO, mobile wallets and contactless credit or debit cards.



2. Comic-Con shuttle

Wednesday, July 22

3-7 p.m.: Every 20 minutes7 p.m. to midnight*: Every 15 minutes Thursday, July 23 to Saturday, July 25

5–8 a.m.: Every 30 minutes8 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Every 15 minutes

9 p.m. to 1 a.m.*: Every 30 minutes Sunday, July 26

5–8 a.m.: Every 30 minutes

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.*: Every 15 minutes * The ending time indicated is the last departure from the Convention Center area to official hotels. The last bus departing the hotels going to the Convention Center area is approximately 30 minutes prior to the end time listed.

If you want detailed information, here’s a schedule for all shuttles serving official hotels during Comic-Con. Please note that you must have a valid Comic-Con badge to ride the shuttle.



3. COASTER and Amtrak

Riding the COASTER commuter train, operated by North County Transit District (NCTD), is a budget-friendly way to get to the heart of downtown San Diego if you’re traveling from coastal North County. It runs between Oceanside and the Santa Fe Depot . You can either walk from the station to the Convention Center — about a 20- to 30-minute walk — or take a short Green Line trolley ride.

If you’re coming from other parts of Southern California, like Los Angeles or Orange County, Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is a great alternative to driving. It drops you at the Santa Fe Depot and offers views from an observation car, a cafeteria-style snack bar and plenty of room to relax, talk fandom or even ruin your friendships over a game of UNO!



4. Two-wheeled options

If you plan to ride a bike or use an e-scooter, the Convention Center has bike racks , lockers and scooter corrals — just be cautious and follow all traffic laws.

Also, keep in mind that Harbor Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic (including bicycles and scooters) between First Avenue and Park Boulevard during Comic-Con, with an exception for attendees using ADA mobility devices.

Wherever you’re coming from, Comic-Con has a way to get you there — no parking panic necessary. If it’s your first time visiting San Diego, plan ahead by learning your route, avoiding driving and parking downtown when possible, downloading the necessary transit apps and letting someone else handle the traffic.

Further questions? Email Comic-Con organizers at cci-info@comic-con.org for the latest updates.