A GROWING PASSION: After The Lawn Is Gone - Waterwise Gardens

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Sept. 6 at 11 on KPBS TV

Once the lawn is gone, it leaves behind a blank slate ready for to be reimagined to meet the homeowners’ needs and desires. On this episode, we learn about planning a new water-wise garden, including the the features, and the process of water-wise garden installation.

Once the lawn is gone, it leaves behind a blank slate ready for it to be reimagined to meet the homeowners' needs and desires. We learn about planning a new waterwise garden, the features of a waterwise garden, and watch the process of waterwise garden installation. We visit a nursery with waterwise plants and a just-planted garden to see the characteristics of these climate adapted gardens.

We head to the nursery for a glimpse at beautiful waterwise plants, then visit a just-planted garden to see the characteristics of this climate adapted garden. In the process, we visit a selection of gardens that demonstrate how beautiful and aesthetically diverse water-wise gardens can be. From earth-friendly and water-wise gardens to organic foods and habitat restoration, San Diegans demand options that protect our health, feed our communities and protect our natural resources.

Courtesy of AGP Productions (c)2016 Swales are one of the many water-saving strategies that can be applied in a water-wise garden design.

Hosted by Nan Sterman, A GROWING PASSION explores backyard food production, major horticultural growers, low-water landscapes and sustainable practices around the home and in the garden.

Watch On Your Schedule: All episodes of A GROWING PASSION are available for streaming with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

