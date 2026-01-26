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Arts & Culture

A GROWING PASSION: After The Lawn Is Gone - Waterwise Gardens

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 4, 2016 at 5:54 AM PDT
Host Nan Sterman and landscape designer Nick Dean admire the feeling of water created by the blue green grasses flowing out from under the bridge in this low-water garden design from the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Courtesy of AGP Productions (c)2016
Host Nan Sterman and landscape designer Nick Dean admire the feeling of water created by the blue green grasses flowing out from under the bridge in this low-water garden design from the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Sept. 6 at 11 on KPBS TV

Once the lawn is gone, it leaves behind a blank slate ready for to be reimagined to meet the homeowners’ needs and desires. On this episode, we learn about planning a new water-wise garden, including the the features, and the process of water-wise garden installation.

Once the lawn is gone, it leaves behind a blank slate ready for it to be reimagined to meet the homeowners' needs and desires. We learn about planning a new waterwise garden, the features of a waterwise garden, and watch the process of waterwise garden installation. We visit a nursery with waterwise plants and a just-planted garden to see the characteristics of these climate adapted gardens.

We head to the nursery for a glimpse at beautiful waterwise plants, then visit a just-planted garden to see the characteristics of this climate adapted garden. In the process, we visit a selection of gardens that demonstrate how beautiful and aesthetically diverse water-wise gardens can be. From earth-friendly and water-wise gardens to organic foods and habitat restoration, San Diegans demand options that protect our health, feed our communities and protect our natural resources.

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Swales are one of the many water-saving strategies that can be applied in a water-wise garden design.
Courtesy of AGP Productions (c)2016
Swales are one of the many water-saving strategies that can be applied in a water-wise garden design.

Hosted by Nan Sterman, A GROWING PASSION explores backyard food production, major horticultural growers, low-water landscapes and sustainable practices around the home and in the garden.

Watch On Your Schedule: All episodes of A GROWING PASSION are available for streaming with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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