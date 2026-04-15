New initiative aims to support local artists with funding, research

Working artists in San Diego and Tijuana could soon give the cities a better understanding of the realities of trying to make a living in the arts, while having access to $1.3 million in project funding, thanks to an initiative that began Tuesday.

San Diego ART Matters and the International Community Foundation, in partnership with Prebys Foundation and the city of San Diego, on Tuesday launched "Artists Count: San Diego + Tijuana," a binational initiative "designed to strengthen and grow the region's arts sector through direct investment in artists and comprehensive research on the region's creative workforce," according to the organizations.

Artists Count will feature two components: $1.3 million for artists and a research effort focused heavily on underserved communities about the "realities, challenges and economic impact of working artists in San Diego and Tijuana."

"Supporting artists at pivotal moments in their practice — and ensuring funding — is essential in a region where the high cost of living makes building a creative career increasingly challenging," Emily Young, vice president of programs at the Prebys Foundation, said in a statement.

Artists are encouraged to register and complete the funding eligibility questionnaire to begin the application process. Those who meet criteria will be invited to submit a full application. Reviewers will prioritize projects that demonstrate "originality, clear intention, and a compelling vision" for how Artists Count's resources can assist, the project leads said.

"The goal of Artists Count is to uplift and support regional artists for the long-term," said Felicia Shaw, deputy director of San Diego ART Matters and Artists Count project lead. "We want to better understand the challenges that artists face and identify ways we can support them in achieving their professional aspirations."

According to the organizers, the Artists Count research survey will gather critical data about artists' professional lives — including how much time they devote to their craft versus outside employment, the balance they would ideally like to achieve, and other structural challenges affecting their work.

"The name `Artists Count' is intentional; artists are essential to our region's identity and economic vitality," said Marisa Aurora Quiroz, president and CEO of International Community Foundation. "This initiative ensures that artists both receive direct investment and are represented accurately through meaningful data that can drive lasting support."

Findings from the research survey are intended to inform policy, funding priorities and workforce development strategies.

"We urge all local working artists to apply," said Rachel Laing, assistant deputy director of economic development for San Diego. "In addition to funding, Artists Count is a chance to be counted and get funded — which will give us insight into how your community can better serve you."

For more information, visit ArtistsCount.org.