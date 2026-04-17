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Art With Teeth Film Festival spotlights femme, queer filmmakers in San Diego

By Beth Accomando / Arts & Culture Reporter
Published April 17, 2026 at 5:55 PM PDT

San Diego has a brand-new film festival called Art With Teeth. The one-night event spotlights emerging femme and queer filmmakers and takes place Monday at Queen Bee’s Art and Cultural Center in North Park.

Art with Teeth co-founders Fiona Louise and Devyn Nace at Queen Bee's Art and Cultural Center where the festival will take place on April 20. April 13, 2026.
Beth Accomando
/
KPBS
Art With Teeth Film Festival co-founders Fiona Louise and Devyn Nace pictured on April 13, 2026 at Queen Bee's Art and Cultural Center where the festival will take place Monday, April 20, 2026.

Meeting Fiona Louise of Subwaygoblins Micro Studio and Devyn Nace gives me hope about the next generation of femme filmmakers. They weren’t happy with what the San Diego film scene was offering them, so they responded by creating Art With Teeth, a self-funded, community-driven festival built outside traditional industry gatekeeping and dedicated to radically femme storytelling.

"We just wanted to make something that was on our own terms," Nace said. "I think, thought-provoking, something weird, something that makes people a little uncomfortable."

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"We're definitely girls who bite back, so does our art, naturally," Fiona Louise added.

That’s an attitude I fully support. Fiona Louise’s website makes clear what her mission is: to make trouble, and the festival she cofounded with Nace is all about making good trouble.

"We wanted to create a space for community, something very inclusive compared to other film festivals," Fiona Louise explained. "So we didn't have a very specific type of film we were looking for. We really wanted to represent the voices who haven't had the opportunity yet due to being a minority. So I think with our five films, all of the creators are either female or queer. And I think when working with art, and you are queer or you are a woman, it is inherently political."

The festival features the work of five femme filmmakers, a drag queen MC, drinks and conversation. Both Fiona Louise and Nace are polishing their own films for the festival.

Devyn Nace will be screening her film "Tehran Lights and Hollywood Nights" about her grandfather starting the first Persian American television station in Los Angeles. (2026)
Devyn Nace
Devyn Nace will screen her film "Tehran Lights and Hollywood Nights" (2026), about her grandfather starting the first Persian American television station in Los Angeles.

"My film, 'Tehran Lights and Hollywood Nights,' is a documentary about an immigrant filmmaker who started the first Persian American television station in Los Angeles, and he just so happens to be my grandpa," Nace explained.

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Fiona Louise will be screening her film, "Carpe Noctem."

"It is a camp horror mockumentary about a supernatural band breaking up in their last final interview," she said. "It's chaotic, it's unhinged, it’s fantastic, in my opinion."

That confidence is also fueling the ambitious duo’s determination to make the festival an annual event that’s about more than just film.

"Himbo Goes for the Goal" is an animated short by Tucker Wooley that screens at Art with Teeth. (2026)
Tucker Wooley
"Himbo Goes for the Goal" (2026) is an animated short by Tucker Wooley that screens at Art With Teeth.

"In the world we are living in right now, femme rights and queer rights are being attacked, and we need to be celebrating our joys and our triumphs right now, and this is one night of celebration," Fiona Louise said.

You can join the celebration on Monday. As part of the festival’s grassroots campaign, Fiona Louise has pledged to shave her head on TikTok if the event sells out.

Art With Teeth film lineup:

"Carpe Noctem," Fiona Louise
"Tehran Lights and Hollywood Nights," Devyn Nace
"Rawhide," Marissa Dutton
"Himbo Goes for the Goal," Tucker Wooley
"A Model Life," Seren Lee

Tags

Arts & Culture WomenLGBTQ+FilmPop Culture
Beth Accomando
I cover arts and culture, from Comic-Con to opera, from pop entertainment to fine art, from zombies to Shakespeare. I am interested in going behind the scenes to explore the creative process; seeing how pop culture reflects social issues; and providing a context for art and entertainment.
See stories by Beth Accomando
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