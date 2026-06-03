Why do you love your book club? We want to hear from you

For an upcoming episode of The Finest, we're looking for book club members and organizers in San Diego to share their stories.

We want to hear about your book club! Whether you started one with friends or joined one with strangers, we want to know what brings you together and what keeps your club going.

Did you start a book club for a specific reason? Have you been part of one for years, or did you join recently? What makes your book club meaningful to you? What do your meetings look like? Have the friendships or connections you’ve made extended beyond the books you read?

We’re also curious about why you think people seek out book clubs and reading communities. Have you noticed more people joining book clubs in recent years?

Tell us about your experience, and we may reach out for a future interview.