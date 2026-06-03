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Arts & Culture

Why do you love your book club? We want to hear from you

By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Published June 3, 2026 at 7:33 PM PDT
Books stacked on white background in this undated photo.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
Books stacked on white background in this undated photo.

For an upcoming episode of The Finest, we're looking for book club members and organizers in San Diego to share their stories.

We want to hear about your book club! Whether you started one with friends or joined one with strangers, we want to know what brings you together and what keeps your club going.

Did you start a book club for a specific reason? Have you been part of one for years, or did you join recently? What makes your book club meaningful to you? What do your meetings look like? Have the friendships or connections you’ve made extended beyond the books you read?

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We’re also curious about why you think people seek out book clubs and reading communities. Have you noticed more people joining book clubs in recent years?

Tell us about your experience, and we may reach out for a future interview.

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Arts & Culture Books
Julia Dixon Evans
Julia Dixon Evans hosts KPBS’ arts and culture podcast, The Finest, writes the KPBS Arts newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene.
See stories by Julia Dixon Evans
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Anthony Wallace
Anthony Wallace is the producer of The Finest, a documentary and interview style podcast that covers the people, stories and art that are redefining culture in San Diego.
See stories by Anthony Wallace
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Do you love books? We love books! One Book, One San Diego encourages everyone in the San Diego and Imperial counties and Northern Baja region to read and discuss the same book as one big book club.
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