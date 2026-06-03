San Diego County survey to look at economic impacts of cross-border sewage

A new county survey could help capture a fuller picture of how much the ongoing cross-border sewage crisis has cost the region, particularly for those living near the sewage-laden Tijuana River.

County officials announced May 28 the launch of the Tijuana River Sewage Crisis Economic Impact Study. It poses questions about how pollution in the river and beach closures have affected local businesses, employment, property values, tourism and school attendance.

The survey has four different versions: for business owners, residents, people who have recently visited the area, and those who work for local community organizations.

Questions for business owners include whether employees have missed work because of health impacts related to the pollution, whether they have struggled to attract new workers or customers and how much revenue they have lost because of the crisis.

Diana Santana is a Nestor resident who manages several properties in Imperial Beach. She said that the pollution is forcing tenants out of the area. It’s evident when driving through the neighborhoods, she said.

“If you drive around Imperial Beach, there (are) so many for rent signs everywhere,” she said. “This smell is driving people out. Since 2014, I have not had this many vacancies. Right now, we have over 14 vacancies… We're entering summer and that's usually when we don't have any vacancies.”

Most of what the county has learned about local economic losses has been anecdotal. A previous survey the county conducted in 2023 also sought to get a pulse on the economic impacts on small businesses in Imperial Beach.

That survey got responses from about 60 businesses. They indicated that several lost at least $100,000 in annual revenue. Some laid off employees and most said they would have trouble staying in business if conditions did not improve. The report concluded that a “full scope of economic impacts” was necessary, but it was not followed up on. It also mentioned that businesses could seek short-term relief through grant opportunities, but it's unclear whether any were ever found.

The new economic survey is designed to capture that “full scope” of impacts. According to the survey’s website, the survey “is just one part of the process and will be considered alongside other research, data, and community input.”

It’s also part of a broader county effort to measure public damages from the pollution crisis and bring relief to residents. Last year, the county Board of Supervisors directed county staff to study economic impacts and the potential health consequences of long-term exposure to cross-border pollution.

In a statement, the county said, “the findings will help guide future funding and long-term solutions.” It did not specify what kinds of solutions, but funding could support additional efforts, such as purchasing more air purifiers for residents and permanently addressing a hot spot of airborne sewage pollution in the Tijuana River Valley.

The survey will remain open for about four weeks, and findings will be published this fall, the county said.