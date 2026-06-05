Disco Riot's Queer Mvmnt Fest celebrates Pride Month through Sunday

Disco Riot's mission is to grow social consciousness and connection through collaborative, thought-provoking movement-based art in San Diego. Through Sunday, it presents performances and workshops as part of its Queer Mvmnt Fest 2026.

The festival features artists from San Diego and beyond who identify as part of the 2S-LGBTQIA+ dance community. Many of the participating artists also identify as BIPOC/Global Majority and disabled.

Tonight, the festival presents a variety show at the Malashock Black Box Theater in Liberty Station featuring local and visiting artists performing drag, burlesque and circus acts.

Then on Saturday, there’s an Artist Showcase featuring performances and Q&A sessions with the artists.

Disco Riot Rowan Janusiak runs the DragXDance Workshop at Queer Mvmnt Fest on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Saturday’s workshops kick off with DragXDance with Rowan Janusiak, combining choreography and free-form movement for all bodies and identities with accommodations for disabled movers.

Next is a workshop with a clever title I love, The Art of Kunt-Fu: Becoming the Queer Warrior, with Devante Love. Organizers describe it as “a queer only offering since the movements are designed with the queer experience in mind and the workshop aims to help bolster courageousness in one’s expression of their queerness and healing from the ways societal norms have harmed us.”

Disco Riot Meesh Herd and Toni Brianna Guida Wendel will run the Primal Physics workshop at Queer Mvmnt Fest on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The final workshop is Primal Physics, which intertwines the physics of rope and dance encouraging participants to tap into their most grounded and feral expression. It is led by Meesh Herd and Toni Brianna Guida Wendel.

The festival closes on Sunday with music, dancing and an afterparty. All workshops are free, and performances offer tiered pricing so no one is turned away for lack of funds.