AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: JFK
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Part 1 on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Part 2 Wednesday, July 22 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2
Forever enshrined in myth by an assassin’s bullet, John F. Kennedy’s presidency has often defied objective appraisal. This portrait offers a fresh assessment of the man, his accomplishments and his unfulfilled promise. Produced and directed by Susan Bellows, "JFK" features interviews with Kennedy family members and historians including Robert Dallek, Robert Caro, and Evan Thomas.
Beginning with Kennedy’s childhood years as the privileged but sickly second son of one of the wealthiest men in America, "JFK" explores his early political career as a lackluster congressman, his successful run for the U.S. Senate, and the game-changing presidential campaign that made him the youngest elected president in U.S. history.
Part 1 - Follow JFK’s rise to power from his birth to his election as president in 1960 — the youngest man ever to be elected to the office. With illuminating interviews from family members including sister Jean Kennedy Smith, niece Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, historian Robert Dallek and author Robert Caro, this episode offers new insight into Kennedy’s early years, from his transformation from a sickly youth to Washington’s most eligible bachelor to the nation’s president.
Part 2 - Follow Kennedy into the White House through his assassination and the unfulfilled promise of his presidency. Offering fresh assessments of the successes and failures of his tenure, this episode features frank appraisals by administration officials, including John Siegenthaler, Thomas Hughes and Harris Wofford, civil rights leaders Andrew Young and Julian Bond, and journalists Evan Thomas and Richard Reeves.
Watch More clips:
JFK on the Enemy: The Red Threat
JFK on Policing the World: The Vietnam Question
JFK on Policing the World: The Soviet Menace
JFK and Military Service: The Rescue
JFK and Crisis: The Cuban Missile Crisis
JFK and Age: The Young Congressman
JFK and Abusing Power: Private Life
THE PRESIDENTS COLLECTION ON DEMAND
AMERICAN EXPERIENCE launched The Presidents, a digital portal showcasing more than 750 assets from the Peabody Award-winning collection of films about our nation’s most important leaders. The portal allows viewers to screen full-length films, delve deeper with experts and living witnesses, and examine more than 200 primary source documents. Video galleries on The Presidents site explore how different presidents faced issues including the economy, war, dealing with a crisis, and abuses of power.
You can download The Presidents Collection on iTunes