Your Comic-Con 2026 guide to Friday panels: Guillermo del Toro, the Eisners, horror and more

As someone who has been attending Comic-Con for half a century, I know how daunting it can be to look at the hundreds of hours of programming and try to figure out what to see. There are two basic approaches: the carefree "I'll just catch what I can and not stress about it" approach, and the strategist who maps out a plan to attack panels with the highest level of efficiency.

To help you navigate this year's programming, I've organized my recommendations by category, making it easier to find panels that match your interests.

⭐ Starred panels are my personal — and sometimes eccentric — favorites. I have also included a broader selection of panels covering comics, books and education; fandom (everything from cosplay to building a droid or collecting toys); film and TV; and gaming. I have tried to include as diverse a sampling as possible, from Hall H blockbuster celebrity panels to smaller hands-on, interactive sessions.

To anyone complaining that Comic-Con isn't about comics anymore or that the programming is lackluster, here is my answer: a wealth of panels celebrating a diverse array of comics and pop culture. If you can't find panels every day to spark your interest, then maybe you should give your badge to someone who can.

Comics, books and education

⭐ Eisner Hall of Fame



What: The 2026 Will Eisner Comics Industry Awards Hall of Fame inductees are honored at this special ceremony. Presentation by Eisner Awards Hall of Fame judges Karen Green, Alonso Nuñez and Jim Thompson.

Why: The inductees are people you should know about and a panel like this provides a little history.

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Room 29CD

Comic-Con International Bud Plant, a longtime Comic-Con vendor, will be inducted into the Will Eisner Hall of Fame this year.

Leap into Action-Filled Graphic Novels

10-11 a.m.

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away . . .

10-11 a.m.

Room 7AB

Side Quests and Splash Pages

10-11 a.m.

Room 9

Spotlight on Briana Loewinsohn

10-11 a.m.

Room 29AB

⭐ The Black Panel

What: This year's focus is on Black women, with panelists including Eisner-nominated Stephanie Williams, producer Candy Nicole and returning panelist Dr. Lando Tosaya, with additional guests and surprises. Produced by Hannibal Tabu, with an introduction and closing by Black Panel founder Michael Davis.

Why: This is the 29th edition, so it is a tradition you should check out if you have not.

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Room 5AB

⭐ TMNT: Shellebrating 300 Issues of Turtle Power and Last Ronin

What: IDW's TMNT panel delivers shell-shocking surprises for fans. Comic Book Couples Counseling moderators lead an announcement-filled discussion with Gene Luen Yang, Tom Waltz, Andrew Joustra, Jake Thomas and Sarah Myer.

Why: It's the Turtles at 300 issues! Plus, a surprise guest is promised.

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Room 25ABC

Comics Arts Conference Session #5: Comics and Horror

10:30 a.m. to noon

Room 26AB

Creators Assemble: Charisma Check, A Networking Event

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Dreams Come True: Making the Creator-Owned Comic

11 a.m. to noon

Room 28DE

⭐ Pitching Your Comic to Publishers

What: Comics Experience has brought together creators who have worked with nearly every major comics publisher to share their pitching insights.

Why: I love and respect San Diego-based Chris Ryall (IDW Publishing, former editor-in-chief) and I'll bet he has good info to share. I also appreciate the work of Andy Schmidt (editor-in-chief at BOOM! Studios).

When: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Room 4

DC's Gotham City

11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Room 6DE

Special Guests: Matt Fraction

A Galaxy of Star Wars Comics from Mad Cave Studios and Lucasfilm Publishing

Noon to 1 p.m.

Room 7AB

Comics Arts Conference Session #6: Cancer-Con: Graphic Medicine Comics from Cancer Patient and Caregiver Cartoonists

Noon to 1 p.m.

Room 26AB

HEROTALK: Black Comics' (Old School) Message Board/Independent Creators United

Noon to 1 p.m.

Room 4

Image Comics: Artists Unleashed

Noon to 1 p.m.

Room 25ABC

Special Guests: Caspar Wijngaard

Spotlight on Howard Mackie

Noon to 1 p.m.

Room 29AB

Special Guests: Howard Mackie

Beth Accomando Stan Sakai points to a partially inked page from Sergio Aragones to show the lettering work he is doing. Aug. 21, 2024.

⭐ The Groo Panel

What: It's 75% of the crew that brings you the bumbling adventures of Groo the Wanderer: letterer Stan Sakai, colorist Carrie Strachan and Mark Evanier explaining whatever the heck he does on this comic to warrant his not being paid.

Why: These are legends in comics, and Groo is a classic. Plus, creator Sergio Aragones may phone in! Yay!

When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Where: Room 10

DC's Next Level

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Room 6DE

Anime, Manga, and K-Comics Censorship

1-2 p.m.

Room 11

Comics Arts Conference Session #7: Storyworlds and Survival: The Balance of Storytelling and Resilience

1-2 p.m.

Room 26AB

More Science in Your Fiction with The League of Extraordinary Scientists & Engineers

1-2 p.m.

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

⭐ Pham-tastic Cartoonists

What: Award-winning cartoonists all named Pham — Animator John Pham ("J & K"), children's book illustrator LeUyen Pham ("Princess in Black") and graphic novelist Thien Pham ("Family Style").

Why: A whole lot of talented people in one room discussing the art of visual storytelling, moderated by the award-winning Gene Luen Yang ("Lunar New Year Love Story"). Plus, all Asian/Asian-American creators.

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Room 28DE

⭐ Women in Comics: Horror Edition



What: Writers Amy Chu ("Carmilla: The First Vampire," "D&D Ravenloft"), Rideback Rise fellow Melody Cooper and Heidi MacDonald ("Comics Beat") discuss the recent inroads women have made in comics and other narrative spaces. Moderated by award-winning author, historian and lecturer Tananarive Due ("The Reformatory").

Why: I love Due! If she is on a panel, I want to go. She was also involved in the "Horror Noire" documentary series. She will have insights you will want to hear. And it's about women in horror!

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

⭐ Artist's Editions and More: What's Next at Act 4?



What: Act 4 Publishing's Scott Dunbier and Amanda Dunbier talk about their remaining books coming out this year.

Why: Dunbier is a local publisher, and I love to support San Diego panels. Plus, he will reveal a number of Artist's Editions coming next year. There will also be some trivia questions (with a prize) and a raffle, with two recent Artist's Editions given away in a snazzy new Act 4 Publishing tote bag. These Artist's Editions books are epic!

When: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Where: Room 24ABC

BOOM! Comics for You: Behind the Scenes

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Room 5AB

Focus on Jenny Blake Isabella

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Room 10

Special Guests: Mark Evanier

Breaking into Comics and Staying In

2-3 p.m.

Room 11

⭐ Female Comic CEOs: Women Making Comics

What: Panelists Waverly Lim (Kwento Comics), Cecilia Lim (Kwento Comics), Hilarie Schmalke (Midnight Factory) and Janet Wade (Toshigawa Universe) discuss their work building comics companies and bringing projects to readers.

Why: I caught some of these women at a previous panel, and they served up a fascinating and inspiring conversation.

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

⭐ LGBTQIA+ Activism in Comics

What: How do comic books and pop art comment on the current social and political climates . . . or should they at all? Prism Comics' David Reddish (political journalist, anchor for Occupy Democrats and host of "The David Reddish Show") moderates a discussion about how the Trump era has affected the popular genre of comics and how queer artists use their voices to inspire the public and be catalysts for change and empathy.

Why: Because the LGBTQIA+ creators and communities need to use any means necessary to have their voices heard, especially at this moment in time.

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: Room 4

Making Manga with VIZ

2-3 p.m.

Room 29AB

Super Teachers Unite! Engaging Students with Comics in the Classroom

2-3 p.m.

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Comics Arts Conference Session #8: Focus on Shawn Martinbrough: Graphic Novel Storytelling, From Art to Words

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Room 26AB

Special Guests: Shawn Martinbrough

⭐ Creature Feature Reboot: Monsters of Horror

What: From zombies to tentacled nightmares and beyond, the panel explores the important questions, including "Is it really a monster if you want to be its friend?", "If you make a regular animal REALLY big, does that make it a horror icon?" and "Why are creatures frequently so gooey?"

Why: Just attend any panel with Max Brooks, and this year his dad, Mel, will have his new "Spaceballs" movie highlighted in Hall H. I doubt the 100-year-old Mel Brooks will be in attendance, but it'scool that dad and son have a presence on the same day.

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Room 29CD

John Cusack Showcases the Surreal World of Momo

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Room 5AB

⭐ Two Marks Explain Everything

What: Longtime comic book writers Mark Waid and Mark Evanier answer questions.

Why: If you want to know anything about comics, these are the guys to ask. Evanier is one of only four people to have attended EVERY Comic-Con. Plus, these guys are entertaining. So pick their brains.

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Room 10

Frightening and Fantastic Worlds of James Tynion

3-4 p.m.

Room 25ABC

Hermes Press Celebrates the 60th Anniversary of Dark Shadows with a New Art Book and Graphic Novel

3-4 p.m.

Room 32AB

⭐ International Comics from Around the World

What: Jessica Tseang (The Comics Voyager, Eisner judge 2022) discusses various cultures with international comic book artists.

Why: This is Comic-Con International, so soak up some of the international flavor with writers from Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Argentina and Africa, as well as discussion of comics in Korea, Mongolia and Chile. Wow!

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

⭐ Seeing the World Through Comics Memoir

What: Some of the most popular graphic novels of the past decade are memoirs, and their authors excel at the genre.

Why: Memoir was recently added as a separate category for the Eisners because it had become so popular, with so many authors contributing to the genre. Panelists include Comic-Con special guest and local creator Mimi Pond ("Do Admit: The Mitford Sisters and Me").

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Room 28DE

What Now?! Comics Censorship in Schools and Libraries

3-4 p.m.

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

BOOM! Comics for You: Owning Your Story

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Room 5AB

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Room 6A

Walt Kelly and Pogo

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Room 10

Special Guests: Jeff Smith, Maggie Thompson, Mark Evanier

⭐ Australian Comic Creators Collaborating with the World

What: Gerry Huntman (managing director, IPI Comics), Peter J. Lawson (artist, "The Human Fly"), Stephen Kok (letterer, "The Human Fly"), Jim Krueger (legendary comic writer, including "The Human Fly"), David Bowles (bestselling author and scriptwriter, notably "The Matron") and Drew Edwards (creator of "Halloween Man") discuss the wealth of Australian talent being exposed to the international scene.

Why: I don't know what is going on with comics Down Under, but I would love an opportunity to find out.

When: 4-5 p.m.

Where: Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Comics in the Classroom: The Benefits of a Comics-Based Curriculum

4-5 p.m.

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

⭐ Expressive Color Design for All Entertainment Art



What: Artist Ron Lemen (MTG, Marvel Snap, Lemenaid) discusses how color functions as one of the most influential tools available to visual storytellers across comics, animation, games, film and illustration.

Why: This is a small panel you can probably just walk into, and then you will have an opportunity to learn about something you might be unfamiliar with. I love these kinds of panels.

When: 4-5 p.m.

Where: Room 11

⭐ Reviving Native American Languages, Song, and Sequential Art Through Comics

What: Can comics help revive Native American languages, song and sequential art by providing a platform for cultural bearers and knowledge keepers to share customs and traditions? Panelists explore that question through the upcoming Kumeyaay-language comic "Iipay + Tiipay Aa—The People's Voice: How Language Connects Our People and Shuuluk Wechuwvi—Where Lightning Was Born."

Why: Again, some of the best panels are about discovering something you may not be familiar with, so take advantage of those opportunities.

When: 4-5 p.m.

Where: Room 4

⭐ Spotlight on Javier Fernández

What: Javier Fernández ("DC K.O.," "Batman and Robin," "King Spawn") appears in a one-on-one interview and Q&A session.

Why: Javier Fernández is a Comic-Con special guest, and it is always good to check out as many of these spotlight panels as possible.

When: 4-5 p.m.

Where: Room 23ABC

⭐ Kirkman, McFarlane, Liefeld, Silvestri, Stephenson: Image Comics Legends Together on One Stage

What: Image Comics founders and partners Todd McFarlane, Rob Liefeld, Marc Silvestri, Robert Kirkman and Eric Stephenson discuss how they revolutionized the comic book industry.

Why: Wow! That's a lot of illustrious talent all in one place! And Image Comics has an interesting history worth discovering.

When: 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Where: Ballroom 20

Love (& Rockets) and Hate

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Room 26AB

Special Guests: Peter Bagge

Bold Voice of Contemporary Horror: Tenth Anniversary Edition

4:45-5:45 p.m.

Room 6A

⭐ Devils and Dreamscapes: How Horror Comics Changed the Way We See the World

What: Horror comics began as shocking page-turners with twist endings, but they soon became so much more. The panel will discuss the real-world impact of horror comics and how they have evolved to the present day.

Why: I love horror, and horror and comics have such an intertwined history.

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Room 9

Willie Ito Willie Ito, a veteran Disney animator, presents "Hello Maggie," the true story of the love and friendship between a boy and his pet bird while he was incarcerated at a War World II concentration camp for Japanese Americans at Heart Mountain, Wyoming.

⭐ Hello Maggie!: Film Premiere at Comic-Con

What: Disney legend and Inkpot Award recipient Willie Ito (producer) presents "Hello Maggie," the true story of the love and friendship between a boy and his pet bird while being interned at a WWII concentration camp for Japanese Americans at Heart Mountain, Wyoming.

Why: This is an amazing true story and also an opportunity to hear from a true Disney legend.

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Room 4

J. Michael Straczynski Workshop

5-6 p.m.

Room 11

Special Guests: J. Michael Straczynski

Breaking into Comics Without a Publisher: Stop Asking for Permission

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Room 10

Dark Horse: Three Worlds/Three Moons

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Room 5AB

⭐ Indigenous Comics and Nature's Advocacy

What: Comics creators Dale Ray DeForest (Dine), Tokala Tatum (Yakama/Rosebud Sioux) and Deshheum (Nooksack/Shxwhay Village First Nation) are joined by Kumeyaay/Ipai artists Nayah and Chanthavy Alvarado to explore how Indigenous art and stories convey ancestral links and unique responsibilities to a people's homeland.

Why: Another opportunity to discover Indigenous comics.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Room 24ABC

Spotlight on Jim Cummings

5:45-6:45 p.m.

Room 6BCF

Special Guests: Jim Cummings

Fiction in the Time of Fascism

6-7 p.m.

Room 28DE

Aaron Nabus Bobby Ruiz and Keithan Jones will appear on the panel "From Paradise Hills to San Diego Comic-Con: The San Diego Roots and Creative Journeys of Bobby Rubio & Keithan Jones."

⭐ From Paradise Hills to Comic-Con: The San Diego Roots and Creative Journeys of Bobby Rubio & Keithan Jones

What: Bobby Rubio (director of "Float," creator of "Neighborhood Legend") and Keithan Jones (founder of Black Comix Day, creator of "The Power Knights") take an intimate look at how their shared hometown and childhood friendship shaped their paths from aspiring local artists to industry leaders. Moderated by Aaron Nabus (host of the Hall H Show podcast, founder of FilAm CreatorCon).

Why: So excited for this one because it celebrates success stories about San Diego creators. Support local!

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Room 24ABC

⭐ Black Heroes Matter: Icons and Identity

What: Discussion about the evolution of Black representation across diverse media. Panelists explore the behind-the-scenes craft, capital strategy and narrative ownership involved in modernizing and expanding legacy characters for film, network television, independent media, comics and interactive gaming ecosystems.

Why: A great topic, and I especially love panelists Sanford Greene ("Wolverine," "Bitter Root").

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Room 28DE

⭐ ⭐ Will Eisner Comics Industry Awards

What: The annual Oscars of the comics industry.

Why: Because it is the Oscars of the comics industry! Plus, you can form a great reading list from the nominees and winners.

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

The Fortress of Solitude and the Batcave: Exploring the Archival Records of Superman and Batman

8:30-9:30 p.m.

Room 10

Film and TV

Photo by Eric Charbonneau / Lucas Museum of Narrative Art via Getty Images George Lucas, left, and Guillermo del Toro discuss the new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art during a Comic-Con panel on July 27, 2025.

Bad Medicine in TV and Film

10-11 a.m.

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Intro to TV Writing: From First Draft to Getting Staffed

10-11 a.m.

Room 28DE

Designing the Future: 60 Years of Star Trek Visual Evolution

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Room 10

Black Women in Action Filmmaking

11 a.m. to noon

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Indie Filmmaker's Survival Guide

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Room 24ABC

The Vampire Lestat (AMC/AMC+)

12:30-1:15 p.m.

Hall H

⭐ Art of the Hollywood Backdrop: Masterclass and Q&A

What: Scenic art historian and master artist Karen Maness explores the process behind midcentury cinematic illusion.

Why: Because how often do you get a chance to discover the craft of matte painters with a deconstruction of the mechanics and optical techniques used to paint monumental backdrops for "The Wizard of Oz," "Forbidden Planet," "Star Trek" and "Battlestar Galactica"? Again, dip your toe into a specific craft and learn something new.

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Room 3

Hollywood Location Scouts

1-2 p.m.

Room 9

President Curtis Premiere Panel

1-1:45 p.m.

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

⭐ Lanterns

What: Step into the world of the Green Lantern Corps as Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan) and Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) unite with Garret Dillahunt (William Macon), Poorna Jagannathan (Zoe),and co-creators Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King for a first look at the highly anticipated new series.

Why: DC in Hall H is usually worth checking out, even if it is a series rather than a movie.

When: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Where: Hall H

Collider's Showrunners on Showrunning

3-4 p.m.

Ballroom 20

Rick and Morty Season 9

3-3:45 p.m.

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

You're Wrong Again, Leonard Maltin

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Room 24ABC

King of the Hill

4-4:45 p.m.

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

⭐ Spaceballs: The Comic-Con Panel

What: The cast and filmmakers from the upcoming film "Spaceballs: The New One" offer a behind-the-Schwartz look at the sequel to the 1987 Mel Brooks cult classic.

Why: Mel Brooks is unlikely to attend, but maybe he will make a virtual appearance, and it's worth the gamble. Plus, "Spaceballs" getting a sequel now is worth checking out.

When: 4-5 p.m.

Where: Hall H

Live Voiceover Coaching: Get Paid to Talk

5-6:30 p.m.

Room 3

⭐ ⭐ Cineverse: Return of a Masterpiece: The 20th Anniversary of Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth

What: It's been 20 years since Comic-Con fans met the iconic Pale Man, ageless Faun and young Ofelia, who undertakes a quest to reclaim her rightful place as princess of an enchanted world. The panel celebrates the theatrical rerelease of Guillermo del Toro's "Pan's Labirynth." Exclusive giveaways.

Why: Guillermo del Toro will be there, and he is an absolute Comic-Con favorite. Not only is he a brilliant filmmaker, but he is a genuine geek just like us ... just with more money and a second home that's a museum. Plus, Doug Jones, one of the nicest people ever.

When: 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Where: Hall H

Monstrous Rebellion: Building Monster Stories Beyond the Studio System

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Room 29CD

⭐ Queer Horror

What: The queer community has had a long history with the horror genre, from the subtext of Gothic literature to modern fare such as "Summoning Sylvia," "T-Blockers" and "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula." Does a queer horror genre exist, and, if so, what makes it different from mainstream horror?

Why: I love Prism Comics moderator/screenwriter Michael Varrati ("There's a Zombie Outside," "The Midnight Mass Podcast"). He's funny, talented and knows his horror. And isn't all horror queer on some level???

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Room 10

⭐ ⭐ The Law of Spider-Noir

What: Lawyers take on the Amazon series "Spider-Noir." What are the rules for private eyes fighting organized crime? What war crimes are committed by performing experiments on prisoners of war? Which crime carries the more stringent penalty: vigilantism or violating Prohibition? A panel of judges and attorneys examines the web of legal issues in "Spider-Noir."

Why: Legal Geeks rock! They will entertain you with pop culture geekery while teaching you real lessons about the law. Their mock trials are always great fun.

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Room 25ABC

Seeking Out New Life and New Civilizations: Star Trek and Real-Life Astronomy

7-8 p.m.

Room 23ABC

⭐ Attack of the Killer Tomatoes: Organic Intelligence

What: Just when you thought it was safe to order a salad, the world's most notorious produce returns home to San Diego in a new feature film, "Organic Intelligence."

Why: The Killer Tomatoes are a homegrown franchise, and the fact that it is still going after almost a half-century is pretty amazing. I worked on three of the sequels as an editor, so I feel a part of the franchise! I even have two killer tomatoes in my home!

When: 7:15-8:15 p.m.

Where: Room 6A

Deaf Representation in Popular Culture, Year V

7:30-8:30 p.m.

Room 3

First in Fright with FANGORIA

8-9 p.m.

Room 23ABC

⭐ The Science of Severance: Exploring Identity, Memory, Technology, and Beyond

What: "Severance" imagines a world where memory and identity can be surgically divided, creating two distinct selves within one body. This panel explores the plausibility of memory partitioning, the psychological consequences of identity bifurcation and the emerging real-world technologies that echo these speculative ideas.

Why: Comic-Con has a lot of panels looking at the science behind some of our favorite pop culture properties, and they are always a blast and often even enlightening.

When: 8-9 p.m.

Where: Room 9

⭐ ⭐ LUMPIA POP! Unwrapping Contemporary Filipino American Pop Culture

What: Kid Heroes Productions, creators of the award-winning "Lumpia" film and comic book series, discuss what's coming up.

Why: Patricio Ginelsa created the first "Lumpia" film with friends while still in school and has built an entire franchise from there. It's such a wonderful success story that keeps growing. The panel will include San Diego artist Patrick Ballesteros. Plus, a free print giveaway.

When: 8:15-9:15 p.m.

Where: Room 6BCF

⭐ Spike & Mike's Sick & Twisted

What: Spike Decker (cofounder, Spike & Mike's Festival of Animation) and Trevor Barber (co-creator, "Curseborn," "Digital Lizards of Doom") bring this adult animation showcase back to its spiritual home. No family content, no apologies, and the shorts that broke every rule remain central to the program.

Why: There is no better way to end your day at Comic-Con than with some sick and twisted cartoons from Spike and Mike. You'll have some bonkers dreams!

When: 9-11 p.m.

Where: Room 5AB



Fandom

Beth Accomando / KPBS David Schoelen in his cosplay persona of Dragpool.

Cosplay 102: Taking It to the Next Level and Beyond

11 a.m. to noon

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

McFarlane Toys: Unreleased, Unannounced, Unleashed

1-2 p.m.

Room 6A

The Kaiju Kingdom Podcast: The Year of Mothra

2-3 p.m.

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Star Wars Memories: The Early Days of Star Wars, SDCC, and Fandom

3-4 p.m.

Room 7AB

Cosplay Is a DRAG: The Draggening

5-6 p.m.

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

How to Build Cosplay Armor and Props with Anvil Station

6-7 p.m.

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Unmasking Cultura: Latino Legends in Cosplay

6-7 p.m.

Room 32AB

Star Wars Tourism: Visiting the Galaxy Far, Far Away on Earth

6-7 p.m.

Room 7AB

⭐ The 501st Legion: Star Wars Villainous Costuming

What: An introduction to the creation of fan-made villain costumes from "Star Wars" films and beyond.

Why: One day I will bring my storm trooper armor up to specs and join the 501st! Until then, I can just admire what this group does and how attentive they are to creating screen-accurate costumes. I know the Empire can be intimidating, but these folks will help you if you ask.

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Room 7AB

Bang Zoom!: Voice Over for Video Games

8-9 p.m.

Room 29AB

Blind Date with a Book, Chapter 5: Revenge of the Fifth

8-9 p.m.

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina



Gaming

Career Paths into Game Development

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Room 29CD

Making the Jump to Video Game Writing

5-6 p.m.

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

⭐ God of War Laufey: Forging God of War's Next Heroes

What: Ariel Lawrence (game director, "God of War Laufey") and Cory Barlog (head of creative, Santa Monica Studio) lead a conversation with the cast for the first time since the game's reveal.

Why: "God of War" is a wildly popular PS5 game, and the latest edition may have fans wanting to ask some questions, so here's a great opportunity to get a little behind-the-scenes look at the process. Check out the above video to see how a stuntman did mocap work on "God of War Ragnarök."

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Ballroom 20

Breaking into Voice Acting for Games and Animation

7-8 p.m.

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina