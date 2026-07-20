Comic-Con 2026 Saturday panel recommendations: Marvel, Troma, Masquerade and more

OMG! Saturday at Comic-Con! Some people stay away because the crowds and lines can be intense, but if you are ready to brave geekdom’s most challenging — and potentially most exciting — day, here are some recommendations.

My strongest advice is to decide what’s important to you. Saturday has some of the biggest panels and celebrities, so if Marvel is the panel you want to attend, then plan your day like a military strategist. Familiarize yourself with all the Hall H policies, find a Hall H line group, prepare to wait in long lines overnight, make friends with your line mates and prepare to stay in Hall H all day until your panel. Take a deep breath, be patient and you will be rewarded.

To help you navigate the hundreds of hours of programming, I've organized my recommendations by category, making it easier to find panels that match your interests.

⭐ Starred panels are my personal — and sometimes eccentric — favorites. I have also included a broader list of panels in comics, books and education; fandom (everything from cosplay to building a droid or collecting toys); film and TV; and gaming. I have tried to include as diverse a sampling as possible, from Hall H blockbuster celebrity panels to smaller hands-on, interactive sessions.

Comic-Con is a nonprofit "dedicated to creating the general public’s awareness of and appreciation for comics and related popular art forms," while celebrating their "historic and ongoing contribution of comics to art and culture." It also works hard to highlight diversity in its programming and on the exhibit floor, where attendees can search for exhibitors by BIPOC and LGBTQ+ categories.

And if you're complaining that Comic-Con isn't about comics anymore, remember that Hall H and Ballroom 20 — where studios often hold celebrity-filled panels — make up only a tiny fraction of the programming. Below is a wealth of panels celebrating the breadth of work and creators in the comics industry.

Comics, books and education

Audible: Goddamnit, Donut: A Totally Professional Panel with Matt Dinniman and Jeff Hays

10-11 a.m.

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Dark Horse: Star-Powered Storytelling

10-11 a.m.

Room 23ABC

Hello Darkness, My Old Friend

10-11 a.m.

Room 7AB

Abrams Comic Arts Detail from the cover of the graphic novel "This Place Kills Me" by author Mariko Tamaki and illustrator Nicole Goux.

Image Comics: Storytelling, Genre, and Crafting Unforgettable Comics

10-11 a.m.

Room 28DE

Small Press Comics and Independent Production

10-11 a.m.

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

⭐ Abrams Spotlight Panel

What: A first look at upcoming graphic novels, comics and illustrated books from Abrams ComicArts, Abrams Fanfare and Abrams.

Why: Abrams is a cool publisher.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Room 29CD

Comic Book Law School® 303: Trademark Parody Limitations, Taylor Swift and Showgirls, A.I. Updates, and Other Hot Topics

10:30 a.m. to noon

Room 11

Live Audition and Casting Director Q&A: Sci-Fi + LitRPG Audiobooks

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Room 3

State of the Board Game Publisher in 2026

11 a.m. to noon

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Teaching with Comics to Celebrate Immigrant Stories

11 a.m. to noon

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Top Cow: 2026 and Beyond

11 a.m. to noon

Room 4

DC's Metropolis and Beyond

11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Room 6DE

Spotlight on Kelly Sue DeConnick

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Room 29CD

⭐⭐ Quick Draw!

What: Cartooning improv.

Why: Because this will be the funniest panel at Comic-Con. Once again, your Quick Draw quizmaster Mark Evanier, pits three super-speedy cartoonists against one another with dueling Sharpies. Plus, it features Scott Shaw!, Tom Richmond (MAD magazine) and editorial cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz. But I do miss Sergio Aragones.

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Room 6BCF

Spotlight on V. E. Schwab

Noon to 1 p.m.

Room 25ABC

Dark Horse Comics Cover art for "Usagi Yojimbo" by Stan Sakai for Dark Horse Comics.

⭐⭐ Dark Horse: Usagi Yojimbo

What: The wandering rabbit ronin takes center stage.

Why: Because its creator, Stan Sakai, is discussing more than 40 years of his beloved and wildly funny comic book series.

When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Where: Room 24ABC

DC's Absolute Universe

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Room 6DE

Image Comics: The Future of Comics

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Room 6A

What Is the Best Superpower?

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Room 29CD

Legendary Comics: Street Fighter, Dune, Godzilla/Kong, and More

1-2 p.m.

Room 4

⭐⭐ The Comic Art of David Lynch

What: Iconic director David Lynch is best known for his films and “Twin Peaks,” but he was also an accomplished artist, including as a comic artist.

Why: I saw this panel at WonderCon and loved it. Plus, if you don't know “The Angriest Dog in the World” and the animated web series “Dumbland,” then you need to discover them!

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Room 11

What's Ahead for D&Q

1-2 p.m.

Room 28DE

Will Eisner's New York

1-2 p.m.

Room 23ABC

Wired to Read: Comics and the Science of Literacy

1-2 p.m.

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Comic Making for Kids and Teachers

2-3 p.m.

Room 11

⭐ Hispanic Creators and Artists Discuss the Comic Book Industry

What: Jorge R. Gutierrez (“The Book of Life”) serves up a panel of Latin creators to discuss their careers and the comic book industry from a Hispanic perspective.

Why: Again representation matters, and highlighting diverse creators can inspire young people.

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: Room 9

⭐ The Forgotten Trio: Letterers, Inkers, and Colorists

What: Jessica Tseang (past Eisner judge, The Comics Voyager) brings together DC and Marvel award-winning letterers, colorists and inkers to share important tips for surviving in a world of AI.

Why: Because these are people whose work you may enjoy every day and not realize how much goes into their craft.

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: Room 28DE

⭐ The Masters of Comic Book Horror

What: The biggest and most sinister names in horror comics spill their secrets about crafting nightmares and share new art reveals and announcements.

Why: Because I love horror! Plus, the panel features Patrick Horvath, Christian Ward, Hannah Rose May, special guest scientist-turned-comics writer Stephanie Williams, Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing.

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: Room 4

Comixology: Sci-Fi Comics and Beyond

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Room 5AB

Spotlight on Matt Fraction

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Room 24ABC

⭐ Fantagraphics at 50: (Still) Publishing the World's Greatest Cartoonists

What: Gary Groth (cofounder and president of Fantagraphics) and Conrad Groth (editor at Fantagraphics) discuss the storied history of Fantagraphics.

Why: Five decades of groundbreaking comics publishing are worth celebrating. Also, check out Fantagraphics' Booth 1721. The publisher has 14 Eisner nominations across 12 titles!

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Room 29AB

Fantagraphics Fantagraphics celebrates 50 years of publishing, with featured artists signing at its Comic-Con Booth 1721.

⭐ From Short Films to Sinners: How Hollywood Creates Virtual Worlds … and You Can Too

What: Comic books helped define world-building beyond comics and into gaming and film. A diverse panel discusses virtual world building.

Why: Shameless self-promotion since I am moderating this panel, but I love all the crossovers and the chance to speak with Michael Ralla, Oscar-nominated VFX supervisor for “Sinners.” Plus, local neuroscientist and Film Geeks favorite Eric Leonardis will also be there, along with many others.

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Room 25ABC

⭐⭐ Scott Shaw!'s Oddball Comics Live

What: Scott Shaw! presents another installment of his beloved Oddball Comics Live, celebrating bizarre, obscure and hilarious comics from throughout history.

Why: For over half a century, Scott Shaw! has worked on underground comix, mainstream comics, cartoon shows and advertisements for TV and print. Visit him at table I-08.

When: 3-4:30 p.m.

Where: Room 7AB

⭐ Spotlight on Frank Miller

What: Comic-Con special guest and legendary cartoonist Frank Miller returns to San Diego to discuss his new master class memoir, “Push the Wall.”

Why: He is one of the most important comic book creators of the last half-century, having reimagined Daredevil, Wolverine, and Batman, and having created original characters.

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Room 6DE

Vibe Check: Terrifying

3-4 p.m.

Room 23ABC

Spotlight on Belén Ortega

3-4 p.m.

Room 4

⭐ Comics vs. Authoritarianism!

What: A discussion with graphic novelists Andrew Aydin (“March”), Melissa Chan (“You Must Take Part in Revolution”), Dave Maass (“Death Strikes: The Emperor of Atlantis) and Shay Mirk (“Making Non-Fiction Comics,” “Guantanamo Voices”).

Why: Good to remember that resistance is not futile.

When: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: Room 10

Marvel Doctor Doom, the Marvel Comics character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

⭐ Jack Kirby's Greatest Villains

What: Tracy Kirby and Jeremy Kirby (Kirby family) join Rand Hoppe (Kirby Museum), Mark Evanier (former Kirby assistant) and Roy Schwartz (pop culture historian and journalist) in a discussion of Jack Kirby's greatest villains, including Dr. Doom.

Why: Because Kirby is King.

When: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: Room 26AB

DNA of Fear: How New England Shapes Horror

4-5 p.m.

Room 9

⭐ Spotlight on Mimi Pond

What: Special Comic-Con guest Mimi Pond (“Do Admit: The Mitford Sisters and Me”).

Why: I had a chance to interview Pond, a local gal who made good, and she was an unfiltered delight.

When: 4-5 p.m.

Where: Room 25ABC

Hip-Hop and Comics: Cultures Combining

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Room 24ABC

Spotlight on J. Michael Straczynski

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Room 7AB

Comics and Advocacy

5-6 p.m.

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Documentary Preview: Bill Sienkiewicz: That Polish Guy

5-6 p.m.

Room 25ABC

⭐ Dread the Hall H 2026: More (Fictional) Comic Convention Horror Stories

What: Everyone has experienced the joy and anguish of trying to get into an oversold panel, and the comic spotlighting those highlights and horrors returns for its annual celebration of both.

Why: Because you can hear “Dread the Hall H” co-creators and writers Chris Ryall and Jordan Hart and receive a free, one-of-a-kind “Dread the Hall H” enamel pin. I love this comic.

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Room 23ABC

Self- and Small Press Publishing: Making Your Own Way in the Comics Industry

5-6 p.m.

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Layer by Layer: How to Build a Tiny Onion Story

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Room 24ABC

⭐ Danny Trejo's Year of the Devil

What: Danny Trejo discusses his debut graphic novel and upcoming crowdfunding campaign.

Why: It’s Danny effing Trejo at Comic-Con!

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Room 6DE

Comixology: For the Fear of Comics

6-7 p.m.

Room 28DE

Frazetta's Fiercest Females: Space Vampires, Cave Girls, and Egyptian Queens

6-7 p.m.

Room 9

Salaam Fandom! Anime, Manga, and Islam

6-7 p.m.

Room 29AB

⭐ Out in Comics: Year 39

What: A focus on LGBTQ comics and graphic novels.

Why: Because this panel is back for its record-breaking 39th year. A short Prism Comics meet-and-greet follows the panel discussion.

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Room 4

Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness: From Screen to Comics

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Room 5AB

⭐⭐ Creating India's Superheroes for the World

What: Sharad Devarajan (“Spider-Man: India” co-creator, CEO of Graphic India) discusses the rise of a new generation of superheroes of Indian origin, with exclusive announcements for hit animated series.

Why: I attended this panel last year and loved it! Devarajan is great and has amazing stories and insights into how to translate stories from one culture to another.

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Room 28DE

⭐ Fangoria and PANICK: Horror Now: Echoes of Fear in Comics and Beyond

What: PANICK's Kris Longo and Kit Caoagas lead a conversation with some of the genre's most compelling voices, exploring the evolving landscape of fear across comics, film and beyond.

Why: Because horror is a great genre.

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Room 25ABC

Spiritual Themes in Comics

7-8 p.m.

Room 29AB

Entre2Mundos: Manga Beyond the Page

7:30-8:30 p.m.

Room 29CD

Gerry Conway Celebration

8-9 p.m.

Room 3

Advancing STEM Through Comics

9-10 p.m.

Room 9

EC Detail from the cover of "Crime SuspenStories" No. 22, one of EC Comics' most notorious covers.

⭐⭐ EC Fan-Addict Club: The Crypt of Covers!

What: Noted authors and EC historians Thommy Burns, Josh Burns (cofounding admin, EC Fan-Addict Club on Facebook), Grant Geissman and Jon Gothold reveal the stories behind EC Comics' most legendary and notorious covers.

Why: Cause EC rocks! And these covers were such a crazy part of comics history and censorship.

When: 9-10 p.m.

Where: Room 28DE

Film and TV

⭐ The Simpsons

What: “The Simpsons” returns to Comic-Con for its "one millionth" time!

Why: Again it’s Matt Groening joined onstage by writers, animators and top-secret special guests. Plus, there's a world-premiere sneak preview of a chilling new story.

When: 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Ballroom 20

Space Command: Epic Adventures!

Noon to 1 p.m.

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Amazon MGM Studios / Sony Pictures Television / Marvel Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir in "Spider-Noir."

⭐ Set Decoration of Spider-Noir

What: An exploration of the world of “Spider-Noir.” Set decorator Halina Siwolop, SDSA, and buyer Eva Firshein discuss the unique challenges of decorating the comic book world of noir. Part of the Set Decorators Society of America's series of panels.

Why: Because I love taking a deep dive into an underappreciated craft.

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Room 9

Star Trek Universe

12:30-1:45 p.m.

Hall H

Inside the Writers Room: Re-imagining Television for the New Normal

10-11:30 a.m.

Room 24ABC

⭐ MeTV's Svengoolie Returns: Camera Ready

What: MeTV's Svengoolie (Rich Koz) and The Sven Squad: Nostalgiaferatoo (Bill Leff), Gwengoolie (Sarah Palmer) and IMP (Scott Gryder) return for its second straight appearance at Comic-Con. Dana Gould moderates. Attendees will receive a Comic-Con exclusive "Svengoolie and The Sven Squad" collectible magnet.

Why: Because I love TV horror hosts.

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Room 6DE

⭐ Futurama

What: Celebrating 10 splat-tacular new episodes of “Futurama.”

Why: It’s creator, Matt Groening (who is such a part of Comic-Con history), joins cast members Billy West, John DiMaggio, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman and Maurice LaMarche.

When: 11-11:45 a.m.

Where: Ballroom 20

⭐ Middle Eastern/North African Representation in Media

What: A discussion and celebration of positive Middle Eastern/North African (MENA) representation in Western arts and entertainment, with a look at progress past and present, and what more can be done in the future.

Why: Because representation is important, and this particular group does not always get highlighted.

When: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Concert Heroes: Film, Comedy, and Rock 'n' Roll!

11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Heads Will Roll: Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne on Crafting Audible's Hit Medieval Comedy Series

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Room 5AB

⭐ The Saturday Cartoon Voices Panel

What: Each year, moderator Mark Evanier gathers a bevy of the most talented cartoon voice actors to explain and demonstrate their artistry.

Why: This year's lineup includes Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck), Shelby Young ("LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga," Princess Leia), Michael Scott Action ("The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse"), Jon Allen ("Rick and Morty," Heroes of Goo Jit Zu), Stephanie Southerland ("VeggieTales"), Sean Giambrone ("The Loud House," "Solar Opposites"), and maybe other members of the vocal majority.

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Room 6BCF

The Rookie

1:45-2:45 p.m.

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

With Nathan Fillion!

⭐ Spotlight on Yôichi Nishikawa

What: Yôichi Nishikawa has been a background painter on every Studio Ghibli film since "Howl's Moving Castle."

Why: Discover a craft you may not be familiar with and see how Yôichi is keeping the art of painting analog backgrounds alive.

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: Room 7AB

⭐ The Science of Spider-Man's New Challenges

What: The Fleet Science Center brings local neuroscientists, psychologists and other STEM professionals together to explore the science behind the villains set to terrorize New York City in the upcoming film.

Why: I love how the Fleet uses pop culture to teach science.

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

⭐ 40th Anniversary of Castle in the Sky

What: Hirokatsu Kihara (Studio Ghibli production coordinator, 1985–1990) shares behind-the-scenes stories about the making of "Castle in the Sky," accompanied by original drawings and anecdotes from the production process.

Why: I love Hayao Miyazaki and never want to miss an opportunity to celebrate his work or learn more about him.

When: 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Where: Room 6A

⭐ Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation

What: Marvel Studios returns to Hall H with Kevin Feige and special guests from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Why: Marvel is a big deal at Comic-Con, and it usually understands the assignment when it comes to delivering a fun Hall H panel with surprises and celebs. But remember, this will likely be the MOST popular panel of the convention, so you will need to line up early. I also recommend finding a line group to work with. And remember, you can also stop by Marvel Booths 2329 and 2519 for exclusive merchandise and limited-edition offerings!

When: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hall H

The Unsung Heroes of Superhero Films

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Room 29CD

⭐ Masters of the Universe: The Power of Storytelling

What: As “Masters of the Universe” hits the big screen for the first time in 40 years, the panel looks at how He-Man, Skeletor, Teela and the rest of Eternia have endured on the small screen for the last four decades.

Why: Because “Masters of the Universe” is a part of so many people’s childhood, and it’s moderated by the wonderful TJ Shevlin, one of the geekiest and most passionate people around.

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Room 23ABC

The Design Is in the Details: Graphic Designers in Film and Television

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Room 3

⭐ An Evening with Kevin Smith

What: Kevin Smith takes the stage.

Why: Kevin Smith is just a Comic-Con tradition, and if you have not had at least one Comic-Con where Kevin Smith closed out your Saturday, then you have never really done Comic-Con. There is usually not a line to get in, and he is always wildly entertaining and never runs out of stories.

When: 7:15-8:45 p.m.

Where: Hall H

⭐ Grogu's World: The Science Behind The Mandalorian

What: The Fleet Science Center brings local scientists together to examine the science behind the space saga.

Why: Because the Fleet does a great job of bringing neuroscientists, engineers and child development specialists together to discuss pop culture. Questions are welcome.

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Room 5AB

⭐⭐ Frankenstein: VFX in Guillermo del Toro's Vision

What: An in-depth look at the creative and technical process behind more than two hours of visual effects for Guillermo del Toro's “Frankenstein.”

Why: A great opportunity to hear from some of the best in the VFX business.

When: 8-9 p.m.

Where: Room 29AB

⭐ The Science of Science Fiction: All Your Questions Answered

What: Daniel W. Rasmus (University of Washington, Serious Insights) and NASA scientists Jessica Weber (astrobiologist, NASA JPL), Dr. James T. Keane (planetary scientist, NASA JPL) and Dr. Tiffany Kataria (research scientist, NASA JPL) answer questions about the science behind science fiction.

Why: Because you can ask anything of NASA scientists!

When: 8-9 p.m.

Where: Room 28DE

⭐ Science of Tom Cruise

What: Tom Cruise's diverse filmography provides a lens for exploring science. Which parts of the "impossible missions" are realistic, and what do physics and human anatomy say about the stunts?

Why: Because this sounds fun, and there will be a great panel of scientists moderated by Melissa T. Miller. Maybe we can discover the science behind what keeps Tom Cruise running.

When: 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Room 10

⭐⭐ Troma Celebrates Independence

What: Lloyd Kaufman and his Troma Team take the stage.

Why: Because Uncle Lloydie is one of my favorite people in the world (as is his brother Charles, who runs Bread & Cie). Troma has championed rebellion, disruption and ferocious independence. This panel celebrates artists who remain defiant, independent and committed to standing up to evil in all its forms. Also featured are Michael Varrati (filmmaker and screenwriter) and moderator Megan Silver, who was my favorite booth neighbor until Troma moved to another aisle after the pandemic. These are just the best folks!

When: 9-10 p.m.

Where: Room 25ABC

Fandom

⭐ A Look Back at Comic-Con's Early Years

What: A look back at Comic-Con's early years through the memories of those who were there and never-before-seen video. Panelists include Gabriel Wisdom, one of the early Masquerade hosts, and Scott Smith, electronic publicity and creator of Comic-Con CCTV.

Why: Comic-Con history is fun because there isn't a lot of documentation of its early years — it was dismissed as geeky … you know, before geek became chic.

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

⭐ 1980s Comic-Con Lost Videos Part III: The Trilogy

What: Digitized Betamax tapes gifted to the Comic-Con Archives by Greg Koudoulian will be highlighted.

Why: Again, Comic-Con history is great to dive into. Among the highlights: 1982 interviews with Jack Kirby and George Clayton Johnson, and Sergio Aragonés (MAD magazine) onstage (including one memorable dance).

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Room 29CD

Breathe Life into Your Toys: The Art of Stop-Motion Animation

8:30-9:30 p.m.

Room 26AB

⭐ The Comic-Con International 2026 Masquerade

What: The annual Masquerade.

Why: Because this is cosplay and costuming at the absolute pinnacle of creativity and fun.

When: 8:30-11 p.m.

Where: Ballroom 20 (or watch Masquerade simulcast in Room 6A if you'd rather skip the long line).



Gaming

Game Pitch Review

10:30 a.m. to noon

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Beth Accomando Gaming at Comic-Con isn't limited to video games. Throughout the convention, attendees can find panels and dedicated spaces for board games, card games and more. July 27, 2024.

Venture Forth: An Immersive D&D Actual Play

Noon to 1:45 p.m.

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor,

You Got Comics in My Games. You Got Games in My Comics.

Noon to 1 p.m.

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

⭐ Boss Level: Women Shaping Video Games

What: Krizia Bajos (voice actor/director), Cissy Jones (voice actor), Rachel Strum (executive producer, Brightskull Entertainment), Mara Junot (voice actor), Hari Leigh (director/writer), Linsay Rousseau (voice actor), Jennifer Sun Bell (voice actor) and Courtney Walton (director) discuss how women are portrayed in games and the importance of having women on the creative side of the industry.

Why: Maybe panels like this will encourage girls and young women to pursue careers in gaming.

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Women's Color Code: Demystifying the Game Industry

2-3 p.m.

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Designing Games in Middle-earth

2:45-3:45 p.m.

Room 6BCF