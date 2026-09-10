A GROWING PASSION: All About Algae

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. on KPBS TV

Algae are probably the most overlooked of all plants. These are aquatic plants that can be a single cell, or a 20-foot long seaweed, yet they live mostly out of sight. Still, algae play huge roles in our day to day lives. Algae extracts are ingredients in an enormous number of products we use, from cottage cheese to skin cream. Algae are in biofuels, pharmaceuticals and even surfboards.

Algae are aquatic plants that can be a single cell, or a 20-foot long seaweed. Algae extracts are ingredients in an enormous number of products we use: foods, pharmaceuticals, biofuels, even surfboards. We'll talk about what algae are, visit research laboratories where new algae discoveries are made, see the huge desert farm that grow algae, and head to Mexico to see how algae surfboards are made.

Much of this research happens in San Diego's laboratories. On this episode, we'll talk about what algae are; visit UCSD's research laboratories and field stations; see a farm that grows algae for human food supplements in the desert; head to Mexico to see how algae surfboards are made and much more.

Courtesy of AGP Productions (c)2016 Two young San Diego surfers give the algae foam surfboard a try in the breakers off La Jolla Shores, La Jolla, San Diego, Calif.

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About The Series: From earth-friendly and water-wise gardens to organic foods and habitat restoration, San Diegans demand options that protect our health, feed our communities and protect our natural resources. Hosted by Nan Sterman, A GROWING PASSION explores backyard food production, major horticultural growers, low-water landscapes and sustainable practices around the home and in the garden.