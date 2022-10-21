San Diego County unemployment rate declines to 3.1% in September

San Diego County's unemployment rate decreased to 3.1% in September, down from a revised 3.4% in August, according to the latest figures released by the state Employment Development Department.

September's unemployment rate was considerably less than September 2021's rate of 5.4%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, between August and September, nonfarm employment increased by 1,300 jobs, from 1,514,000 to 1,515,300. Agricultural jobs decreased by 500 month-over-month.

Government led all industry sectors in month-over gains with 6,800 jobs added. Local government — up 5,000 — accounted for most of the increase, as state governments posted job gains of 1,800. Federal government jobs remained unchanged over the month.

Professional and business services gained 2,100 jobs and educational and health services gained 400. Employment remained unchanged in mining and logging.

Leisure and hospitality experienced the most significant month-over decline with a reduction of 4,100 jobs. Six other industries reported a reduction in employment, including manufacturing — down 1,700 — trade, transportation, and utilities — 800 — financial activities — 500 — construction — 400 — other services — 300 — and information losing 200.

Between September 2021 and September 2022, nonfarm employment increased by 60,400, a gain of 4.2%. Agricultural employment increased by 500, from 8,900 to 9,400.

Leisure and hospitality led the year-over increase, adding 23,700 jobs. Accommodation and food services saw an upswing of 18,800 jobs, where food services and drinking places employment increased by 15,500 jobs.

During the year, professional and business services experienced a job growth of 15,900,

Additional year-over employment growth were also reported in government with 6,200, trade, transportation, and utilities with 5,100, educational and health services with 4,700, other services with 4,600, construction with 4,000 and information with 400. Employment remained unchanged in mining and logging.

Year-over employment losses occurred in financial activities — down 2,400 —

and manufacturing — down 1,800.