Fare increases of up to 40% may be coming for MTS and NCTD transit riders

Trolley, bus and train fares could be increasing for the first time since 2009.

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and North County Transit District (NCTD) recommended a fare increase Thursday to the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG). The regional planning agency's Transportation Committee will consider the fee increase this summer.

MTS' and NCTD's boards recommended the rate hike to "help address their respective financial sustainability strategies," a statement from the agencies read.

If approved by SANDAG, fare increases are expected to take effect this fall in a phased approach over two years. The second increase will occur fall 2027.

"These fare increases are part of a wider set of strategies to push out a fiscal cliff in order to identify sustainable long-term funding solutions that preserve vital transit service for San Diego," the statement read.

The final fare proposals will head to committee in May or June.

In Phase 1, MTS and NCTD monthly passes would increase from $72 to $85 for adults and from $23 to $28 for senior, disabled and Medicare (SDM) recipient riders later this year.

Phase 2 in 2027 would make monthly passes increase to $95 for adults and $30 for SDM rider. NCTD COASTER passes will change from a zone model to a flat-fare model this fall. COASTER one-way fares would reflect the current Zone 3 price of $6.50 for adults and $3.25 for SDM riders, while monthly COASTER passes would increase to $185 for adults and $60 for SDM riders.

For one-way rides, the proposal would increase rates from $2.5 to $3 this fall and $3.25 next year, $1.25 to $1.50 for SDM riders.

If passed, the fare increases would net MTS between $9-$14 million.

Fare revenue accounts for 17% of MTS' operating budget — $81 million out of a $470 million budget for FY26.

"Several factors have contributed to the current financial challenges facing MTS and NCTD, many of which mirror trends impacting transit agencies nationwide," the agencies' statement reads. "These factors include rising workforce costs, higher operating expenses, flat sales tax revenues and limited local funding."

Aria Grossman, policy manager at the transit advocacy group Circulate Planning & Policy, said, “We either make it a little bit more expensive to ride or reduce the service that MTS can offer. And unfortunately, if we reduce service, all we're inevitably going to see is less ridership, which leads to less farebox recovery revenue, and it's just going to continue what we call this transit doom loop of then additional service cutbacks, less revenue, and so on and so forth.”

KPBS spoke with some riders at MTS’ downtown headquarters Thursday, and they said they’d prefer slightly higher fares over cuts in service.

“If it’s a small raise, then I think it’ll be OK for people," Laeshawna Moore said. "They’ll probably still be able to do it and a lot of people will be happy because they’ll still be able to get around as they usually do.”

“If they cut down service on the trolleys, then nobody would be able to get around at certain times and stuff. Honestly I say raise it cause I know half the people don’t pay anyway,” said MTS rider Aaryan Shah.