3 San Diego nonprofits win electric vehicle grants

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and Citizens Energy Corporation on Tuesday awarded new electric vehicles to three San Diego nonprofits.

Citizens Energy Corporation is a nonprofit founded in 1979 by former Congressman Joseph Kennedy II and currently run by his son, former Congressman Joseph Kennedy III. Its EV grant program is a partnership with the utility to award $14 million to organizations supporting low-income and marginalized communities.

The 2026 grant recipients are Serving Seniors, Chicano Federation and Healthy Day Partners.

Melinda Forstey, president and CEO of Serving Seniors, said rising gas prices have taken a toll on the organization's bottom line.

"Right now we are spending literally thousands of dollars every week in increased fuel costs alone," Forstey said. "In addition to that, with an aging fleet, our repairs and maintenance costs have gone up exponentially … We serve meals from Oceanside to Imperial Beach to La Mesa, so the amount of energy we're going to be able to save with these vehicles is really remarkable."

Forstey said those energy savings will be reinvested in Serving Seniors' programming, which includes health education workshops, art classes and social activities.

"By transitioning to clean energy vehicles, we're also contributing to healthier communities and a more sustainable future — something that benefits not only the seniors we serve today, but future generations as well," Forstey said.