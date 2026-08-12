How a road could change West Africa's urban future
A 600-mile journey along the shores of Nigeria, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast reveals one of the world's most consequential transformations.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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A 600-mile journey along the shores of Nigeria, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast reveals one of the world's most consequential transformations.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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