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International

How a road could change West Africa's urban future

By Emmanuel Akinwotu Danielle A. Scruggs Rahul Mukherjee
Published August 12, 2026 at 2:00 AM PDT
Lagos Island is home to one of the city's largest wholesale marketplaces.
Manny Jefferson for NPR
Lagos Island is home to one of the city's largest wholesale marketplaces.

A 600-mile journey along the shores of Nigeria, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast reveals one of the world's most consequential transformations.

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Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.
Danielle A. Scruggs
Danielle A. Scruggs (she/her) is a visuals editor at NPR, covering national and politics stories.
Rahul Mukherjee
Rahul Mukherjee is a senior graphics reporter at NPR, where he reports data and visually driven stories.

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