Rady Children's Ice Rink opens at Liberty Station

The Rady Children's Ice Rink at Liberty Station, which raises money for child cancer survivors, opened Thursday.

The rink will be open Thursday until Jan. 5 and for special holiday hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, Rady's officials said.

The rink is located in the Central Promenade at Arts District, Liberty Station.

The cost of skating at the rink is $20 per adult and $15 per child, with skate rental included with admission.

Patients who complete two or more years of cancer treatment at Rady Children's Hospital are aided by a Thriving After Cancer program at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, according to Rady's officials. The ice rink raises money to support the program.

Doctors at the Peckham Center work with more than 500 child cancer survivors. Patients and families meet with an oncologist or nurse practitioner, nurse, psychologist, social worker and dietician during each visit.

"All the net proceeds go to the Peckham Center and we like being a part of that contribution," said Lisa Johnson, president and CEO of the nonprofit NTC Foundation supporting the Rady's rink.

Recorded music will be played during rink hours and live bands will play on certain days, Johnson said.

The San Diego Gulls hockey team, a rink sponsor, on Dec. 2 will meet fans and families and skate with them, Johnson said. The Gulls will sign autographs and have giveaways, she added.