Cooler, windy and wet weather on tap for San Diego this week

Cooler, windier and wet weather is expected in San Diego by the end of the week after a few more days of warm temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will fluctuate a few degrees each day through mid-week, but mostly stay above average for this time of year.

Highs on Monday are expected to be a few degrees cooler, while Tuesday should be a degree or two warmer in some inland locations. Rain is in the early forecast beginning Friday and could last though the weekend, the NWS said. A half-inch or more could fall by next Sunday.

Highs are expected to be in the mid-70s along the coast this week in San Diego, the upper 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s in the mountains, and upper 80s to low 90s in the deserts.

Low clouds and fog will continue most nights and mornings this week, but the marine layer will become deeper as the week progresses, lessening the chances for dense fog, according to the NWS.