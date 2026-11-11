CSU San Marcos student raise funds for rare disease research

A North County Marine veteran is helping raise money to support people with rare diseases after he was diagnosed with porocarcinoma, a rare skin cancer.

Jason Beyer leads the Veterans History Project at Cal State San Marcos where he records veterans' stories for the university library and the Library of Congress.

The CSUSM alumnus served two tours in Iraq with the Marines and then in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor.

He first battled cancer 10 years ago as a student at the university. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

"During my undergraduate, I also happened to be a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity," Beyer said. "They really came through and supported me."

On Friday, that support came from a kickball tournament organized with other fraternities and sororities at the university.

Senior Jonah Arue is a member of Kappa Sigma. He helped organize last week's fundraisers.

"Obviously, it's a smaller school, but we do have a Greek life here, too, and we try to do everything we can to support whatever," Arue said. "Jason Beyer has done a lot for our chapter — and we wanted to work hard this week to give back to him."

Beyer is being treated for his cancer by San Diego Veterans Affairs Healthcare. He can't prove it, but he thinks his cancers are connected to the hazardous environments he was exposed to in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"If I can get healthy enough, then that's going to be the next step — trying to connect the dots," Beyer said.

Testicular cancer is one of several conditions the VA presumes is connected to those environmental hazards. The PACT Act, which took effect in 2023, lists several conditions related to exposures to chemicals like Agent Orange during the Vietnam War and burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The list isn't all-inclusive but porocarcinoma isn't on it.

Beyer and the Kappa Sigma fraternity raised more than $4,000 for the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Beyer told KPBS.

His first surgery to address the new cancer was Monday.

The Veterans History Project is on hold for now, Beyer said.