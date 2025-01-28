Give Now
Politics

County Supervisors delay vote on leadership positions until April 22

By City News Service
Published January 28, 2025 at 12:42 PM PST
The San Diego County Administration building in downtown San Diego is shown on Feb. 26, 2024.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
The San Diego County Administration building in downtown San Diego is shown on Feb. 26, 2024.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday to delay selection of a new chair, vice chair and pro tem until April 22, after the primary election to choose a new District 1 supervisor.

Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer will continue as acting chair in the meantime, while Joel Anderson will remain in the pro tem role.

In late December, then-Chair Nora Vargas, District 1 supervisor, announced she would not serve a second term despite handily winning re-election in November. On Jan. 14, supervisors voted unanimously to hold a special election to fill the District 1 seat.

<b>​</b>San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas spoke with San Diego press about the county’s plan for the end of Title 42 and the increase in refugees and migrants coming into the country and into San Diego County, May 10, 2023.<br/>
Politics
RELATED: What the special election to replace Nora Vargas means for South Bay
Kori Suzuki

A primary election will take place April 8. If no candidate receives a majority on April 8, a runoff would take place July 1. The election is estimated to cost between $2 million and $6.6 million, according to the county.

On Tuesday, Lawson-Remer nominated herself for board chair, with Monica Montgomery-Steppe as vice chair. Montgomery Steppe seconded the motion.

Their colleague Jim Desmond offered a substitute motion to delay the decision for 90 days, or until after the special election.

Based on county rules, the board otherwise would have had until Feb. 5 to choose leaders.

On Jan. 7, supervisors failed to choose a new leader. At that time, Montgomery Stepped nominated Lawson-Remer as chair, and herself as vice chair. While both women voted yes, Desmond was a no vote and Anderson abstained.

Nora Vargas, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, speaks on the Tijuana River pollution crisis. Undated photo.
Politics
RELATED: Why It Matters: Another County Supe down
Scott Lewis / Voice of San Diego

Desmond also nominated himself as chair, but that attempt failed on a tie vote. He and Anderson voted in favor, while Lawson Remer and Montgomery Steppe were opposed.

With the departure of Vargas, a Democrat, the board's current make-up is two Democrats (Lawson-Remer and Montgomery Steppe) and two Republicans (Anderson and Desmond). The Board of Supervisors is a nonpartisan governing body.

Multiple South County officials have either officially put their names forward as District 1 candidates or teased interest — including Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, San Diego City Councilwoman Vivian Moreno, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann and Chula Vista City Councilwoman Carolina Chavez.

