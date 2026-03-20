Have you purchased a gun in the last year?

The demographics of gun ownership are changing. In recent months, more and more self-proclaimed liberals, left-leaning individuals and anti-MAGA people have been posting in San Diego subreddits inquiring about purchasing a firearm. One Redditor wrote the reason they were looking to buy a gun was “today’s political climate.”

What’s more, the killing of Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents has turned the politics of the Second Amendment on its head. The Trump administration ran afoul of gun-rights proponents after saying Pretti shouldn’t have had a gun.

“I don’t like that he had a gun, I don’t like that he had two fully loaded magazines, that’s a lot of bad stuff. And despite that, I’d say it’s very unfortunate,” President Trump said.

KPBS is working on a story exploring the evolving landscape of gun ownership in San Diego County, and we want to hear from you.

Have you purchased a gun recently? If so, what was your motivation? How have your views on firearms changed over the last year?

Enter your answers below or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message. Leave your contact information if you’re open to participating in a story about firearm ownership.