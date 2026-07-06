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Politics

Judge rejects California tribes’ latest attempt to kill blackjack at cardrooms

By Ryan Sabalow
Published July 6, 2026 at 11:59 AM PDT
Protesters gather outside the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel in Sacramento on May 21, 2026 to oppose regulations that would end black jack-style games at cardrooms across the state. The state’s cardroom industry recently sued Attorney General Rob Bonta to block the regulations. Bonta was speaking at a CalMatters-sponsored event at the hotel.
Miguel Gutierrez Jr.
/
CalMatters
Protesters gather outside the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel in Sacramento on May 21, 2026 to oppose regulations that would end black jack-style games at cardrooms across the state. The state’s cardroom industry recently sued Attorney General Rob Bonta to block the regulations. Bonta was speaking at a CalMatters-sponsored event at the hotel.

This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters.

California’s dozens of private gambling halls can continue offering blackjack and other table games after a San Francisco judge ruled last week that Attorney General Rob Bonta overstepped when he tried to ban them.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Darwin ruled that Bonta’s Bureau of Gambling Control didn’t have the legal authority to issue statewide rules severely restricting the games at cardrooms.

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The ruling, which followed Darwin’s temporary order in May, is the latest defeat for the state’s casino-owning Native American tribes. They have spent years and tens of millions of dollars unsuccessfully appealing to courts, voters, the Legislature and California regulators to put their only in-state competitors out of the blackjack business.

The tribes contend cardrooms have unscrupulously violated state laws prohibiting anyone but tribal casinos from offering “house-banked,” Las Vegas-style table games including blackjack, the most lucrative.

Cardroom operators say the ruling once again proves their business model is legal. It also ensures taxes that cities receive from blackjack revenues will continue to support local government services and cardroom jobs.

“For more than a year, we have said this case is about far more than gaming — it is about whether the attorney general and his regulators can bypass the Legislature and unilaterally rewrite decades of established law,” Kyle Kirkland, a Fresno cardroom owner and president of the California Gaming Association, said in a statement. “The court delivered a clear answer: they cannot.”

James May, a spokesperson for California Nations Indian Gaming Association, didn’t return an interview request.

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Bonta’s office said in an email that officials were disappointed in the ruling and are reviewing their options.

This article was originally published on CalMatters and was republished under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license.

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Politics Native American

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