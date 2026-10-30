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Politics

NPR special: 5 takeaways from a year of listening to swing voters

By Ashley Lopez Mara Liasson Miles Parks Domenico Montanaro
Published October 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT
People cast ballots on the first day of early voting in New York on Oct. 24.
Ryan Murphy
/
AFP via Getty Images
People cast ballots on the first day of early voting in New York on Oct. 24.

Every election, there is a crucial sliver of voters who help determine which candidates win.

These are voters who bounce from one side to the other — the rare swing voters.

And all throughout 2026, NPR has had a front-row seat to how these folks think, listening in as voters in different swing states reflect on President Trump, the political issues that matter to them, and who they might vote for going forward.

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In this case, these voters supported Joe Biden in 2020 and then swung to backing Trump in 2024.

They all participated in the Swing Voter Project, which hosts online focus groups every month. They are run by messaging firm Engagious and market research recruiting firm Nelson Recruiting. NPR is a partner on the project.

So just ahead of Election Day, what have we learned from swing voters this year? Here are five takeaways:

  1. These Biden-to-Trump voters quickly soured on the president
  2. Voters are able to draw a direct line from Trump's decisions to their feelings about the economy
  3. It's not like Democrats are popular either!
  4. There appears to be a convergence among voters on the left and right in support of economic populism
  5. There's broad concern about artificial intelligence and the proliferation of data centers

Click the audio player above to listen to a special, hour-long discussion about these takeaways and the voters.

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This special — "Swing voters and the issues that matter" — was edited by Ben Swasey and produced by Lexie Schapitl.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Politics KPBS Voter Hub: San Diego 2026 General Election guideNPR Top Stories
Ashley Lopez
Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk, where he covers voting and election security.
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
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