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Arts & Culture

3 spooky things to do in San Diego for Halloween, plus free horror movies

By Beth Accomando / Arts & Culture Reporter
Contributors: Keyla Parra Gamiño / Newsroom Student Assistant
Published October 29, 2026 at 6:24 PM PDT
Luca Dismukes designed her own costume and can be found haunting the mausoleum on The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park. Oct. 1, 2025
Beth Accomando
/
KPBS
Luca Dismukes designed her own costume and can be found haunting the mausoleum on The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park. Oct. 1, 2025

Halloween is just around the corner, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the spooky holiday in San Diego. Here are some activities to check out this year.

Stay in: Free horror movies on Tubi

If you’d rather celebrate Halloween from home, Tubi offers a collection of free horror movies through its Terror on Tubi collection.

Get out: 3 spooky things to do in San Diego

Here are three local spots to visit for some Halloween scares and entertainment.

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Barrio Logan
The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park

The Haunted Trail

Balboa Dr. and Juniper Rd., San Diego
The last day to visit the Haunted Trail is Sunday, Nov. 1. To find out whether rain is affecting the event, check the Haunted Trail’s Instagram account.

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North Park
'In The Mouth Of Madness'

"In the Mouth of Madness" at Digital Gym Cinema

1100 Market St. 2nd Floor , San Diego
For those looking for an indoor activity, Digital Gym Cinema is screening John Carpenter's “In the Mouth of Madness.” The psychological horror film follows an author whose latest book begins driving readers insane.
Sherman Heights
PoeFest

Villa Montezuma Museum for PoeFest

1925 K Street, San Diego
PoeFest, presented by Write Out Loud, is an annual event that celebrates the work of Edgar Allan Poe through live performances.

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Arts & Culture Pop CultureTheaterFilmBooksHolidays
Beth Accomando
I cover arts and culture, from Comic-Con to opera, from pop entertainment to fine art, from zombies to Shakespeare. I am interested in going behind the scenes to explore the creative process; seeing how pop culture reflects social issues; and providing a context for art and entertainment.
See stories by Beth Accomando
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