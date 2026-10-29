3 spooky things to do in San Diego for Halloween, plus free horror movies

Halloween is just around the corner, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the spooky holiday in San Diego. Here are some activities to check out this year.

Stay in: Free horror movies on Tubi

If you’d rather celebrate Halloween from home, Tubi offers a collection of free horror movies through its Terror on Tubi collection.

Get out: 3 spooky things to do in San Diego

Here are three local spots to visit for some Halloween scares and entertainment.