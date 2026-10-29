3 spooky things to do in San Diego for Halloween, plus free horror movies
Halloween is just around the corner, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the spooky holiday in San Diego. Here are some activities to check out this year.
Stay in: Free horror movies on Tubi
If you’d rather celebrate Halloween from home, Tubi offers a collection of free horror movies through its Terror on Tubi collection.
Get out: 3 spooky things to do in San Diego
Here are three local spots to visit for some Halloween scares and entertainment.
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The Haunted Trail
Balboa Dr. and Juniper Rd., San Diego
The last day to visit the Haunted Trail is Sunday, Nov. 1. To find out whether rain is affecting the event, check the Haunted Trail’s Instagram account.
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"In the Mouth of Madness" at Digital Gym Cinema
1100 Market St. 2nd Floor , San Diego
For those looking for an indoor activity, Digital Gym Cinema is screening John Carpenter's “In the Mouth of Madness.” The psychological horror film follows an author whose latest book begins driving readers insane.
Villa Montezuma Museum for PoeFest
1925 K Street, San Diego
PoeFest, presented by Write Out Loud, is an annual event that celebrates the work of Edgar Allan Poe through live performances.
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