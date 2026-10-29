County reports 2 children have died of influenza, prompting vaccine push

Two children have died of influenza-related causes this month, prompting San Diego County public health officials to remind residents to get vaccinated.

These two pediatric deaths — in a previously healthy 11-year-old and a 6-month-old with complex medical conditions — are among 11 flu-related deaths and 516 hospitalizations reported in San Diego County this season. At the same point last year, the county recorded two deaths and 86 hospitalizations.

"As a father myself, hearing about the deaths of two children is especially difficult and underscores the importance of prevention," said County Public Health Officer Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan. "Flu vaccines are safe, effective and the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from serious illness."

San Diego County's weekly Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report found a sharp increase in positive influenza tests, particularly among children ages 5 to 17.

Local and national health officials recommend flu vaccinations for everyone 6 months and older. Because it takes about two weeks for the body to build immunity after vaccination, health experts encourage people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, especially those with underlying health conditions, a county statement read.

"Every day in our hospital, we see how swiftly severe infections can progress in children. Our entire care team is heartbroken by the loss of these two young lives," said Dr. Pia Pannaraj, infectious disease specialist at Rady Children's Hospital San Diego. "Keeping your child vaccinated is the single best step you can take to shield them from life-threatening illness."

Physicians offered tips on how residents can reduce the spread of influenza, including:



Washing hands often with soap and water, and avoid their touching eyes, mouth or nose;

Noticing symptoms, including body or muscle aches, cough, fatigue, fever, headaches, runny or stuffy nose or sore throat;

Avoiding people who are sick whenever possible; and

Covering coughs and sneezes.

People who are sick should stay home and keep a physical distance from others until symptoms improve and they haven't run a fever for at least 24 hours without the use of medication, according to Scripps.

When resuming normal activities, people should take additional precautions for five days, particularly around others who are at increased risk of serious illness. Scripps Health recommended that people "seek urgent medical attention for difficulty breathing, persistent chest or abdominal pain, confusion, seizures, severe weakness or dehydration or symptoms that improve and then return or worsen."

Flu vaccines are available at pharmacies, urgent cares, hospitals and health clinics. County public health clinics also offer vaccinations for people without insurance. Appointments for flu vaccines can be scheduled at the My Turn - California Vaccine Scheduling & Information Site.